Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The gathering of Israel is accelerating across the earth — and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can be most effective in these efforts as they focus on the missionary purpose, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told new mission leaders gathered at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

He spoke Thursday, June 19, at the annual seminar held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

The missionary purpose on the first page of “Preach My Gospel” is: “Invite others to come unto Christ by helping them receive the restored gospel through faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.”

Elder Cook said the missionary purpose is foundational to the Lord’s work to proclaim the gospel to all the world.

“We have learned that when mission leaders and missionaries deeply understand and continuously apply the missionary purpose – the most foundational element of missionary work — we see miracles in the Lord’s work,” Elder Cook said.

The missionary purpose and the doctrine of Christ

The missionary purpose and the underlying doctrine of Christ didn’t begin just when Preach My Gospel was published, Elder Cook said. It has been the foundation of all efforts to share the gospel of Jesus Christ for centuries.

Prophets such as Adam, Moses, Nephi and Alma taught faith in Jesus Christ and repentance.

“The teachings and example of Jesus Christ were centered on the doctrine of Christ, including His personal example of being baptized,” Elder Cook said.

The Savior taught His doctrine to His apostles and disciples in the New Testament, Book of Mormon and Doctrine and Covenants.

“Let the scriptural and latter-day pattern of teaching the doctrine of Christ be a model for your mission,” Elder Cook said. “Just as the Savior and His disciples throughout time have repeatedly taught the doctrine of Christ, I invite you to teach the missionary purpose and the doctrine of Christ boldly and frequently throughout your service.”

Living in an unprecedented time

Elder Cook said that in 2024, we witnessed over 308,000 of God’s children enter the waters of baptism and receive the precious gift of the Holy Ghost. That equates to about 50,000 more convert baptisms than 2023. It is more convert baptisms than the Church has had nearly 25 years.

“And as exciting as this increase in baptisms was in 2024, we were delighted to learn that the rate of increase for New Members Attending Sacrament Meeting was even higher. We thank the Lord for allowing us to witness His hand in these remarkable outcomes — He is the reason for the hastening," Elder Cook said.

He said this “spiritual momentum” has continued to increase in 2025.

3 principles to be most effective in fulfilling the missionary purpose

Elder Cook shared three principles that have helped mission leaders and missionaries be most effective in fulfilling their purpose.

1. “Focus everything you do on the missionary purpose and the doctrine of Christ.”

When mission leaders help missionaries connect their purpose — or “the why” — with “the what” and “the how” of their work, missionaries are better able to find, teach and baptize people and help them qualify for the celestial kingdom, Elder Cook said.

2. “With the purpose as your focus, invite and help people to worship with us and attend sacrament meeting.”

Elder Cook said when people attend sacrament meeting the week they are found, they are about 10 times more likely to be baptized and confirmed. Missionaries should also help see that conversion is a process, not an event, and keep inviting each week, he said.

3. “Effectively find people to teach.”

Elder Cook said there isn’t a “one size fits all” approach to finding people. And people have different circumstances and time frames. For example, it took around two years for Brigham Young to accept the gospel, whereas Parley P. Pratt was converted very quickly.

Technological tools can help missionaries identify the “Brighams” of the world who have been previously taught — and then reengage with them and teach them again. These efforts are leading to remarkable results, Elder Cook said.

“We are blessed to live and serve in a precious time, when the gathering of Israel is accelerating across the earth,” he said. “I testify that you marvelous mission leaders have been called to help missionaries fulfill their missionary purpose as they share the gospel of Christ and the doctrine of Christ with the world.”