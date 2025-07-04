This week on social: Leaders celebrate and share the Restoration

This week on social media, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, writes about Joseph Smith in a social media post June 29, 2025.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages centered on the Restoration, being centered on Jesus Christ, sharing the gospel and more.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, compiled a brief list among all that Joseph Smith Jr. revealed in this dispensation. In a post on June 29, President Oaks testified that Joseph Smith was the Lord’s instrument and supported this claim by listing some of Joseph Smith’s additions to Christian doctrine.

To name a few: more explanation on the Godhead, revealing the plan of salvation and all its parts, restoration of the priesthood and its ordinances. President Oaks stated that those who study this list “must acknowledge that Joseph Smith was the prophetic source of an immense stream of bold and new and precious religious ideas.”

After quoting John 19:5, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stated, “Though they saw Him with their eyes, they did not truly behold Him.”

In a post on June 29, Elder Uchtdorf talked about the Savior’s invitation to “behold the man.” The effects of trying to “learn of Him and seek to align our lives with Him” are a testimony that He is the Christ, a desire to repent daily, trust in Him and keeping commandments and covenants.

Elder Uchtdorf promised, “We will find the doorway to life’s greatest joys and the balm to life’s most demanding despairs.”

Referencing Acts 3:1–11, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman discussed how leaders can help youth become their best selves.

In a reel on July 3, President Freeman shared that helping youth grow starts with them knowing their purpose and helping them prepare to make and keep covenants. She prompted leaders to think about who has the most need in their classes and in their families and invited the leaders to think about how they can walk with them to the temple as Peter did in the scriptures.

On July 3, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave three principles for sharing the gospel in a post.

First, Elder Cook referenced 2 Nephi 31:21 and said to “focus on the purpose and doctrine of Jesus Christ.” Second, he shared that everyone should be invited to sacrament meetings. Third, Elder Cook reminded that everyone’s conversion is different but that the Holy Ghost will be their guide.

“We’re all involved in preparing for the Lord’s return,” Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in an Instagram reel on July 2. “This priesthood is an important part of it.”

Elder Andersen announced a broadcast for the 150th anniversary of the Young Men organization. The caption says Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and five young men will reflect and honor the restoration of the Aaronic Priesthood in the broadcast on July 13.

On July 1, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shined a light on a disciple who traveled with Jesus — Joanna.

In her reel, Sister Wright explained that Joanna had been through many events as she followed the Savior and was there in Luke 24:1–6 when the tomb was empty. “We are all an essential part of the body of Christ and have a sacred role to play in building the kingdom of God,” Sister Wright said about what she learned from Joanna’s example.

Sister Wright also collaborated with the “Friend” magazine in a reel on July 1.

On June 14, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles celebrated with the Latter-day Saints in South America the 100th anniversary of the official start of the Church on the continent. In a reel on July 2, he reflected on the experience.

Among bright costumes, energetic dances and harmonious musical arrangements, Elder Stevenson said about the spirit of the event, “this is something that is the essence of the gospel of Jesus Christ — a gospel of glad tidings, a gospel that brings happiness and joy into the hearts of the members.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles cited three scriptures when talking about the joy of joining Jesus’ work in a post on June 30.

After baptism and taking upon them His name, members are invited to join in His work, “to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man.” (Moses 1:39) Members joining in this can have joy because Doctrine and Covenants 3:1 says His work cannot be frustrated or stopped.

As Elder Renlund talked about previously in a video on June 17, Doctrine and Covenants 64:33 reassures all those who are weary in this work.

“If they do these things, (the youths’) discipleship and their convictions and the happiness of their life will continue to grow throughout their lives,” President Lund said in a reel about FSY.

On the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts, President Lund with his presidency counselors talked about how to keep the momentum of FSY going after the participants return home. The presidency pointed out on June 28 that the youth have developed many habits that need to be nurtured once they get back. If the adults help nurture, President Lund promised, many other great things will grow spiritually as well.

President Lund also talked about the special emphasis on “Love, share and invite” for the month of July in a reel from Young Men Worldwide on July 1.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, visited FSY camps recently and posted June 30 about one participant.

“I learned that no matter what happens, Jesus Christ and God the Father will always forgive us [when we repent] and love us, no matter what happens,” Davis said in a quote from Brother Wilcox’s post. Davis also got to tour the missionary taining center and learned more about serving a mission.

“I absolutely loved when our session director talked about [how] the people you meet are from Jesus Christ and that we need to love like Jesus did.”