Elder Rasband encourages Nauvoo Pageant participants to ‘add to your talents’

The Nauvoo Illinois Temple is lit up in the background of the final scene of the Nauvoo Pageant on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Nauvoo, Illinois.

NAUVOO, Illinois — Visiting with family members in Historic Nauvoo, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles took time to attend a pre-show devotional with cast and crew of the Nauvoo and British Pageants on Saturday, July 12.

“We come because we have a big portion of our family here,” he told the audience at the Pageant Performance Center in Nauvoo, Illinois.

“We get to see our family perform with you. What greater thrill can grandparents have than that?” beamed Elder Rasband after introducing Christian and Monica Rasband, their eight children, and Monica’s mother, Roxanne Ingalls — all of whom were in the cast that night.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and Sister Melanie Rasband, left, stand with their son Christian and several family members in Nauvoo, Illinois, in July 2025. Christian and Monica Rasband, their eight children and Monica's mother, Roxanne Ingalls, were part of the red family cast for the Nauvoo and British pageants the first week of pageants in Historic Nauvoo. | Rasband family photo

Standing at the podium with Elder Wayne Larsen, Nauvoo Performances chairman, Elder Rasband asked how long it had been since a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had been able to attend the Nauvoo Pageant. When the answer came as 14 years, Elder Rasband responded, “I think it’s high time one of us got here.”

“Because it’s been so long,” he continued, “I have a little message from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: We love you, we thank you, and we need you. Don’t ever for a minute think that you’re not appreciated.”

He expounded on each part of the message and repeated it with a request: “Will you take that into your hearts?”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostle, right, and Elder Wayne Larsen, Nauvoo Performances chairman, speak at the pre-performance devotional for the cast, crew and leaders of the Nauvoo and British Pageants on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the Pageant Performance Center in Nauvoo, Illinois. | Susan Sims

Recalling the prophet of his youth, Elder Rasband told of a time when he was 8 years old and made eye contact with President David O. McKay during a July 24 Pioneer Day parade.

“That’s why I can say I know President David O. McKay,” he joked. “It’s because of that moment that we connected, and I’ll never forget it.”

The young Elder McKay served a mission in Scotland, applicable to this audience. “He was getting discouraged,” Elder Rasband recounted, “until he went to a place called Stirling Castle … and saw a plaque that had this statement on it: ‘What e’er thou art, act well thy part.’ Can that apply to all of you here tonight?”

Pointing to a young man on the technical crew, he asked if his role was important to the performance. The entire audience answered with a resounding yes. Elder Rasband responded that most of the people in the room might not be the lead actor, but they all had important roles to play.

Nauvoo and British Pageant cast members, crew and leadership meet at a pre-performance devotional on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the Pageant Performance Center in Nauvoo, Illinois. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, are seated behind the podium. | Susan Sims

“My message to you is to take into your heart the same way David O. McKay took into his heart this message that he gave time and time again in his life: ‘What e’er thou art, act well thy part.’ Do that not only here in the Nauvoo Pageant tonight but for the rest of your life in whatever you’re called upon to do.”

Elder Rasband then reviewed the parable of the talents (Matthew 25:14-30), noting that all have been given gifts and talents from God and are invited to multiply them. “Don’t ever be content with where you are. Try in your life to add to your talents,” he admonished.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares a message with the Nauvoo and British pageants' participants during the pre-performance devotional on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the Pageant Performance Center in Nauvoo, Illinois. | Susan Sims

“I add my testimony to all of yours,” he concluded, “and so as we go forward tonight, let us add glory to the name of Christ. Let us add honor to the name of Christ as we build up His Church and build up His kingdom through this magnificent Nauvoo Pageant.”

Rain had canceled the British Pageant the night before, but weather was fair for the Nauvoo Pageant, and the Rasbands said they loved watching their grandchildren and all their new friends share the message of the restored gospel and the power and truth of the Book of Mormon with an audience of about 2,000 visitors.

As Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, departed, Elder Larsen said, “It was a priceless honor to have an apostle on the grounds and to have him bear witness of the significance of this work. It was just amazingly felt and heard and appreciated by all of us.”

Sister Kristine Larsen, Nauvoo Performances co-chair, added: “It meant a lot to us to watch them love those grandkids and be a part of what they were doing here. It is clear family is first to Elder and Sister Rasband.”

Members of the Nauvoo Pageant cast, including William Rasband, third from left in front, perform a dance number early in the show on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Nauvoo, Illinois. | Susan Sims

The Rasbands toured some historic sites on Friday, July 11, and met with Nauvoo performing missionaries. On Saturday, July 12, they visited the Pageant Country Fair with their grandchildren. Sister Rasband took a turn at the maypole, and Elder Rasband connected on a few swings at stick ball. He joined grandson William on the dance floor for the Irish fling and tried other games as well, before enjoying the night’s performance. (See nauvoopageant.org for more on the pageants and activities in Historic Nauvoo.)

Echoing in the minds of many of the performers were his solemn words from the devotional, he said: “I affirm to all of you tonight that the Lord Jesus Christ is smiling on Nauvoo. I feel it. I know it. I love the Lord.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, plays one of the many games at the Country Fair prior to the Nauvoo Pageant on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Nauvoo, Illinois. | Susan Sims

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joins with Nauvoo Pageant cast and visitors at the Country Fair to learn the Irish fling on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Nauvoo, Illinois. His grandson William dances at his left. | Susan Sims

Sister Melanie Rasband smiles with her grandson Gideon Rasband at the Country Fair prior to Gideon and his family’s performance in the Nauvoo Pageant on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Navoo, Illinois. | Susan Sims