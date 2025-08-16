Mission leader in Mexico recovering after attempted robbery and shooting

President R. Tyler and Sister Elizabeth Wallis began serving as leaders of the Mexico Mexico City West Mission in June 2025.

A mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was shot early Saturday morning, Aug. 16.

President R. Tyler Wallis has been serving in the México México City West Mission with his wife, Sister Elizabeth Thorstenson Wallis, for just over a month.

The shooting took place when an individual attempted to rob them at their home close to 2 a.m. Mexico City time.

President Wallis is in stable condition at what the Church called “an intermediate care unit” in a statement released Saturday afternoon. Sister Wallis was not injured in the incident.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Full Church Statement

Mission leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the México México City West Mission are recovering following an incident that took place on Saturday, August 16. President R. Tyler Wallis was shot once by an intruder during an attempted robbery in their home at approximately 2 a.m. local time.

President Wallis is currently receiving medical care in an intermediate care unit in Mexico City. He is in stable condition, responding well to treatment and under observation. Sister Wallis was not injured during the incident and is being supported by the Mexico Area Presidency, who are also helping to oversee the missionaries at this time. The Church is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident. All missionaries are safe.

Our prayers are with President and Sister Wallis, their family members and the missionaries during this challenging time. The Church is grateful for the thousands of missionaries and their leaders serving as volunteers throughout the world to extend the love and peace that the Savior Jesus Christ offers to each of us.

About President and Sister Wallis

R. Tyler Wallis, 56, and Elizabeth Thorstenson Wallis, four children, Windermere Ward, Orlando Florida South Stake: México México City West Mission, succeeding President Douglas E. Grant and Sister Mary Ann Grant. Brother Wallis is a high councilor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to William Budge Wallis Jr. and Linda Elizabeth Wallis.

Sister Wallis is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary pianist, Young Women adviser and seminary teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Clark Thorstein Thorstenson and Colleen Ruth Powelson Thorstenson.