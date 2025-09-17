Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center, meet in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, with survivors of a minibus crash that occurred on June 21, 2025.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, ministered in the Africa South Area for nine days in August and September — including in the country of Lesotho, where 10 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were among those killed in a fiery bus crash in late June.

The two general officers of the Church met with the grieving Maputsoe Branch and survivors who are still recovering from their injuries.

They brought with them a card with an image of Christ holding a light and personal messages from Church President Russell M. Nelson and all nine current female general officers, according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Sister Dennis told the young women that this difficult experience would deepen their compassion for others who are enduring tough times.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter visits with Mapule Takane and her mother near Maseru, Lesotho, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. President Porter gave the young woman a picture of Jesus Christ, along with a message from President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders for the survivors of the minibus crash, which occurred on June 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“You will be a light [for others] like Christ is for us,” Sister Dennis said. “You will be a light for them because you can understand what they are going through.”

She said because of Jesus Christ, there is always hope.

“You will see your loved ones again,” she said. “Because of Jesus Christ, they will be resurrected. Death is not the end. One day there will be no more death, there will be no more crying, there will be no more tears, because of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, visits with Mapule Takane at the home of her parents near Maseru, Lesotho, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. As the Young Women president of the Maputsoe Branch, Mapule was with the young women during the minibus accident in Lesotho on June 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Porter added that “Jesus Christ is the one who can bring healing and hope.”

Later President Porter said: “As human beings, we experience joy, and we experience sorrow. That was a time to experience both of those — sorrow at the loss of beloved daughters, and joy as we saw people turn to one another to lift and share the love of Christ with their family members and friends. Jesus Christ is the only one who can heal all sorrow and all pain.”

‘A beautiful, beautiful example’

Throughout their time in the Africa South Area, President Porter and Sister Dennis met with women, youth, young adults and children, as well as government, interfaith and humanitarian leaders.

President Porter was accompanied by her son Chris Porter, and Sister Dennis was joined by her husband, Brother Jorge Dennis.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, left, and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, participate in a devotional held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Besides Lesotho — which is a nation bordered entirely by South Africa — they spent time in South Africa and the sister islands of Réunion and Mauritius off the eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.

In a news release from Africa Newsroom, President Porter praised the humility and pure love of those she met.

“You can feel God’s love for this whole continent of Africa because the people here are humble and they’re open to feel of God’s love,” she said. “They want to seek Him. And He can speak to them because they are open and want to hear His voice, want to feel His strength. And then once they feel it, they want to share it with everyone. What a beautiful, beautiful example for me.”

A Primary choir sings at a children’s devotional held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, taught the children. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary service activities in Southern Africa

Primary children around the world are planning, inviting and serving in Primary service activities this year. While in the Africa South Area, President Porter saw some of these service activities in three countries, explained another news release from Africa Newsroom.

On the island of Mauritius, children gathered on Aug. 31 to give items such as food, water bottles, towels, pillows and socks to at-risk children through SOS Children’s Villages.

“I’m feeling happy that I can help all the kids that need food,” said Ganesca Cotte, a Primary-age child. “They were so happy.”

A Primary child from Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. Nearly 325 children participated in a service project gathering toiletries to be donated to Door of Hope, a faith-based organization that cares for abandoned babies. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Lesotho on Sept. 5, children assembled school supplies for three schools.

“I learned that even if you are small, you can do very big things,” said Sasha Tuliraba.

Then in South Africa on Sept. 7, children assembled toiletries that will be given to Door of Hope, a faith-based organization that cares for abandoned babies.

Asanda Makasi said, “I’m thankful for all the things I have in my life, and I want people to have what I have.”

President Porter said these efforts are a way to follow the second great commandment to love one’s neighbor.

“When we’re asking them to see the needs of children around them, we know the Savior gathered children, the Savior blessed children,” she said. “So when they’re doing His work of gathering food for those who are hungry, or blankets or something for children in hospitals, that’s the Savior’s work. And when they do it, they are going to feel His Spirit and His love. It’s powerful.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Asanda Makasi participate in a children’s devotional held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. Asanda conducted the meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, front row center, sits with women for a picture during a women’s devotional held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. Sister Keala Sikahema, wife of Elder Vaiangina Sikahema of the Africa South Area presidency, is seated to the left of Sister Dennis. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter meets with young single adults from congregations on the island of Reunion, in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Southeast Africa, on Monday, Sept. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, standing; and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, left, provide information about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Gabriella Batour, the mayor of Beau Bassin-Rose Hill, Mauritius, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter visits with faith and opinion leaders in Saint-Denis, Reunion, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter visits the St. Louis Primary School near Maseru, Lesotho, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 300 pairs of shoes to three schools in the area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A choir sings for Primary General President Susan H. Porter as she visits the St. Louis Primary School near Maseru, Lesotho, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 300 pairs of shoes to three schools in the area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints