President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits at his desk in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

The funeral for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be held in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Tuesday, Oct 7, at 12 noon MDT. It will be open to the public ages 8 and older.

A public viewing open to all ages will take place Monday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Conference Center.

President Nelson died from causes incident to age on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Salt Lake City at the age of 101. He had served as the Church’s president since his ordination and setting apart on Jan. 14, 2018.

This weekend’s 195th Semiannual General Conference will continue as scheduled. Before the conference and before the funeral, a special tribute broadcast will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 1. This broadcast will feature remarks by several Church leaders and a tribute from The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, reported a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The tribute on Wednesday is closed to the public but will be available live at 10 a.m. MDT and on demand at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, BYUtv and KSL. Available languages include Chinese Traditional, Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, ASL and English.

For the funeral next Tuesday, Oct. 7, tickets will be required and will become available online on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. MDT.

On the day of the funeral, the Conference Center will open at 10:30 a.m. Those who attend must be seated no later than 11:30 a.m. Church office buildings on the Temple Square campus will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral services will be broadcast live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, BYUtv and KSL beginning at 12 noon MDT.

A private burial service will take place following the funeral.

Expressions of sympathy can be posted on President Nelson’s Facebook and Instagram pages or emailed to sendcondolences@ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund, which assists people in times of need, or the Church’s General Missionary Fund.