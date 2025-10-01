President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reads the scriptures in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

Eight more chapters of “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Russell M. Nelson” are now available for study from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The online resource can be found under the Teachings of Presidents of the Church section of the Gospel Library on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Gospel Library app.

The manual was the first of its kind to begin publishing during a prophet’s life, with four chapters published on Aug. 1, 2024. The Church News wrote on Jan. 2, 2025, that six more chapters had been added. This new addition brings the total to 18. When complete, the Church anticipates this volume will include 28 chapters.

President Nelson died on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

The chapters are not being released in sequential order, to allow people who wish to study President Nelson’s teachings on specific topics to begin doing so immediately and to learn more from him on other topics as they were published.

The most recently released chapters are (with their official chapter numbers):

1. Heavenly Father’s Plan of Happiness

3. The Ministry of Jesus Christ

5. Repentance

6. Divine Identity

7. Agency and Accountability

11. Divine Law and Absolute Truth

13. The Holy Temple—the House of the Lord

21. Prophets

Chapter 21 in "Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Russell M. Nelson" is titled Prophets. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

The others that were previously published are:

2. The Atonement of Jesus Christ

4. Faith in Jesus Christ

8. The Abrahamic Covenant

9. The Gathering of Israel

12. Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ

14. Revelation for Our Lives

15. Prayer

18. Joy and Hope Through Jesus Christ

20. The Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ

24. The Name of the Savior’s Church

Some of the chapters are available in 12 languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Tagalog and Tongan.

Since 1997, the Church has published a collection of the teachings of each of the 17 prophets who have served as President of the Church.

Gospel Library app users can go to the Books and Lessons section to Teachings of Presidents to find these teachings.

Embedded videos, invitations and promises

President Nelson was set apart as President of the Church on Jan. 14, 2018, but the chapters of his teachings also include content from his time serving as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 1984. This means President Nelson has more than 40 years of gospel teaching and testimony to draw from for this compilation of teachings.

The new manual does more than provide text excerpts of general conference messages or other talks. Many teachings include embedded videos of full messages President Nelson has shared and other videos of his teachings to provide a more immersive study experience.

Each chapter also has a section called “Invitations and Promises.” This section will help learners consider ways they can apply specific teachings in their lives and may be helpful for home evenings, Sunday classes, seminary and other gospel learning settings.

The last volume of “Teachings of the Presidents of the Church” to be released was that of the late President Thomas S. Monson, in 2022. President Monson died in 2018 after having served as an Apostle and President of the Church for 54 years.

The new “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Russell M. Nelson” is not currently scheduled to be a manual of study for Sunday classes and quorums.