Elder Rasband’s heartfelt reunions in Kenya

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets young adults from South Sudan, some who are currently serving missions, in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 25, 2025.

When Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles returned to Nairobi, Kenya, in October for a 10-day assignment in the Africa Central Area, he reunited with a group of young men he had met two years before with unique circumstances.

Elder Rasband first met the young men in August 2023 during another assignment in Kenya. They were refugees from South Sudan who were living in a new country and had become members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I was moved by the faith of these young men from South Sudan. Theirs is the faith that moves mountains,” Elder Rasband said then about meeting with the group.

The young men told Elder Rasband of their desire to serve full-time missions. Elder Rasband invited and encouraged them to serve, saying, “Their dedicated service will inspire and bless them and their families forever.”

Now, 10 of the group are currently serving missions, and others are planning to serve.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, speak to a group of young men from South Sudan who are now living in Kenya or serving full-time missions, after reuniting on the grounds of the Nairobi Kenya Temple on Oct. 25, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, met with the group on Oct. 25, the Apostle said these young men are “valiant examples of faith.”

“They have complete trust in the Lord to accomplish what He would have them accomplish,” he wrote in an Oct. 30 post on his social media channels. “I am proud of them, and I know the Lord is especially proud of them.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, center, take a photo on the grounds of the Nairobi Kenya Temple on Oct. 25, 2025, with young men from South Sudan, many of whom are serving missions. Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, and his wife, Sister Nathalie Mutombo, are on the front row, and the Rasbands' grandson, Hudson Werlich, is on the back row. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, front center, meet with a group of South Sudanese refugees in Nairobi, Kenya, with Elder Ian S. Ardern, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, front left; and his counselor, Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, in August 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Deng Malueth Malou, serving in the Kenya Nairobi West Mission, said. “I’m so grateful to be a missionary and accept this challenge from Elder Rasband.”

Beginning in 2013, approximately 2.2 million South Sudanese fled the country entrenched in civil war. Amid the conflict, the Church was prevented from applying for annual registration in the country.

In February 2024, the Church regained legal status in South Sudan.

Elder Akoch Dhuriak Abraham, serving in the Nairobi West mission, said, “I do believe that the gospel of Jesus Christ has restored everything in our life, and I’m so grateful because Jesus Christ Himself said that be the light to others, not only you, but let others see light through you.”

Elder Deng Malueth Malou, serving in the Kenya Nairobi West Mission, greets Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 25, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Agok Roch, serving in the Kenya Nairobi East Mission, said, “We know that the Church of Jesus Christ brings the peace and love for each and every one, no matter their background, no matter their culture, no matter their color. We are the children of Heavenly Father. We are brothers and we are sisters in the Lord.”

Elder Makuany Kur, in the Nairobi East mission, said, “Elder Rasband we love you so much and we’ll continue serving the Lord to help gather Israel.”

Said Elder Rasband, “I am looking forward to the next reunion with these wonderful South Sudanese disciples of Jesus Christ.”

A commitment to faith and service in Kenya

Elder Rasband’s ministry in Kenya included another reunion. On Oct. 24, he met again with Charles Mulli, to whom he was first introduced at the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City last year.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a donation ceremony with the Mully Children's Family in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mulli lived on the streets of Nairobi as a child for over a decade. At 17, he became a Christian and pursued an education. Through his success in business, he founded Mully Children’s Family, a faith-based organization that assists children in need in Kenya. Over the years, the organization has helped thousands of children.

“It’s thrilling for me today to be here and see the realization, Dr. Mulli, of that little visit we had in Salt Lake City, where I promised you that we would meet again in Kenya,” Elder Rasband said during their meeting.

A choir of some of the children saved by the organization performed during the gathering, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Charles Mulli, founder and CEO of the Mully Children's Family, speaks at a donation ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, involving Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder and Sister Rasband were joined by Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan; Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, and his wife, Sister Nathalie Mutombo; Elder Paul B. Pieper, first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency and his wife, Sister Melissa Pieper; and other Church leaders.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, right, embraces Charles Mulli, founder and CEO of the Mully Children's Family, during a donation ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church leaders presented Mully Children’s Family with a large donation to help him in his work.

“I am thankful for Dr. Mulli’s commitment to faith and service,” Elder Rasband said. “What a blessing to be united in our efforts to bring souls closer to Jesus Christ.”

In the coming days, the Church News will continue coverage of Elder Rasband’s ministry in Africa, where he visited government and interfaith leaders as well as Latter-day Saints in Seychelles, Ethiopia, the Republic of the Congo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.