Elder Gérald Caussé called as newest Apostle

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé talks about the new Global Distribution Services Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

President Dallin H. Oaks announced the calling of Elder Gérald Caussé as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Thursday, Nov. 6.

He fills a vacancy that was left in the quorum after the death of President Russell M. Nelson. Elder Caussé, 62, was ordained on Thursday, Nov. 6, by President Dallin H. Oaks and the other members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Caussé had been serving as the presiding bishop of the Church at the time of his call.

He and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, have raised three children across multiple countries, including France, Germany and the United States. A native of Bordeaux, France, Elder Caussé is the fourth member of the current Quorum of the Twelve Apostles born outside the United States.

Elder Gérald Caussé and his wife, Valérie, speak about his new call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a statement on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Elder Caussé said: “I’ve always had a testimony of Jesus Christ. He’s always been in the center of my life. I know Jesus Christ lives. And I know He’s our Savior and Redeemer. What a wonderful thing it is to be a witness of Christ. That’s the best responsibility or stewardship we might have in our lives.”

Elder Caussé recently spoke at the annual Utah YSA conference in Salt Lake City. He has spoken to and about the youth and young adults in various settings during his service as a Church leader.

“The Church needs you — not in spite of who you are, but because of who you are,” Elder Caussé said. “Each of you brings unique gifts and life experiences that are essential to fulfilling the Lord’s purposes.”

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks at a devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

He also spoke in general conference in April.

“The Lord loves you personally. He knows your circumstances, and the door to His blessings remains wide open to you no matter the challenges you face,” he said.

As the Presiding Bishopric, Elder Caussé and his counselors managed the Church’s humanitarian aid, welfare programs, tithing and fast offerings, physical facilities, and the organization of membership records.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks to a large audience about his family during his keynote address on the main stage at the 2025 YSA Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Ut., Friday, August 29, 2025. | Brian Nicholson for the Deseret

Elder Caussé can be followed on the following social media channels: