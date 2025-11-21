Mission age change for young women an expression of trust from Church leaders

Sister Savannah Nay, center, and Sister Brynlee Ashjian, right, attend a missionary conference for Argentina Buenos Aires South and West missions in the Ramos Mejia Stake Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Church leaders expressed joy and confidence in the young women of the Church after the Friday, Nov. 21, announcement that they can now serve missions beginning at age 18.

Some who serve on the Church’s Missionary Executive Council talked about both the excitement they feel for those young women who want to serve and the increased chances for service that this change creates.

Speaking at the Church Office Building just minutes after the announcement was made, Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, said: “It is an exciting time. I think this opportunity for young women, to consider their options at age 18, will be a blessing for them.”

Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, speaks to the Church News following the news that women can now serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18, in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, a member of the Missionary Executive Council, said that in the 15 minutes between the announcement and her interview with Church News that she was already seeing videos of young women in seminary classes celebrating the news that they can serve a year earlier than they could previously.

President Freeman fought back tears as she spoke of the feedback from young women who are already feeling great excitement at the news.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, a member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks to the Church News following the news that women can now serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18 at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“If any of us could be anywhere today, who doesn’t want to be in seminary right now, watching the enthusiasm of these girls who are so excited for this additional opportunity to participate in God’s great work?” she said.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and member of the Missionary Executive Council, spoke of the steps leading to Friday’s announcement of the age change, calling it a “revelatory process.”

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is founded on revelation,” Sister Wright said.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks to the Church News following the news that women can now serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18, in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Part of that process involved reaching out to young women around the world to ask young women about their feelings toward missionary service, the age of service and the length of service, Sister Wright said.

“I love that they were invited to be a part of an intentional, thoughtful part of the revelatory process,” she said.

Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church Communication Department, said the Church currently has more than 85,000 missionaries serving around the world, and the preparation for missionary service starts early in life.

Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church Communication Department, speaks to the Church News following the news that women can now serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18, in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“We start missionary preparation from a very young age, and as we think about that, we plan institutionally and at the local level for that,” he said. “The Church announced 55 new missions this year that will take effect in July of 2026, and those missions were designed to accommodate this current influx of missionaries.”

Of those 85,000 missionaries, just under one-third are young women at this time with about 25,000 of them now serving.

Timing of the change

While feedback was sought from young women about this prospective change, that research was done to help provide information to leaders considering the adjustment. Ultimately, the authority to make such a change rests with the most senior leaders of the Church.

“The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles decided that now is the time to make this change,” Elder Bassett said.

“I know they are ready for something like this,” President Freeman said of the young women of the Church. “I know that they have been preparing, and I know that their testimony and conviction wherever they go after high school will be important and life-changing for everyone they touch because of who they are and because of Whose they are.”

Sister Pearl Hammond smiles at attendees prior to the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The young women of the Church seem ready for the new opportunity being presented to them, according to Elder Bassett and Elder Holland.

“We’ve talked with and counseled with young women around the world to see what their interests are,” Elder Bassett said.

“We believe that as we’ve looked at this issue, that there will be a sustained interest in serving [among young women] that will play out over time,” Elder Holland said.

Sister Wright shared some of the lifelong benefits she sees ahead for those who serve a mission.

“A mission is a profound opportunity for these young men and young women to have a personal experience with their Savior, Jesus Christ, again and again. As they do — as they have these sacred and holy experiences with Jesus Christ — like Moses of old, it will be easier for them to discern the world’s counterfeits,” Sister Wright said.

Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church Communication Department, speaks in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

And the Church’s leaders have been preparing with other decisions that will ensure a place for the young women who are called to serve starting this summer.

“The 55 new missions that were created anticipated any surge that could happen. We believe that we have a sufficient number of missions to provide an opportunity for all who want to serve,” Elder Bassett said.

“It is a powerful complementary force to have both young men and young women serving in the mission in the way that they resonate and serve together in the community. What a remarkable thing that we get to have both young men and young women serving together,” Elder Holland said.

Revelation in decision-making

The leaders who spoke on Friday all said they hope young women don’t feel that this new opportunity creates a responsibility for them to serve a mission.

“I would not want to put any kind of pressure on any young woman to serve. But if the desire is there, we certainly welcome that service,” Elder Bassett said.

Sister missionaries sing “Joseph Smith’s First Prayer,” during an early morning devotional in the Sacred Grove with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We believe in revelation, and that is personal revelation,” Elder Bassett said of young women deciding whether to serve a mission. “I would say to that young woman that she should prayerfully consider what she should do.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“The most important thing they will do is counsel with the Lord,” President Freeman said. “They will look at all the options that are open to them, and I know that the Holy Ghost will not fail them. The answers will come. Inspiration will come. Direction will come.”

Sister Wright said considering a mission is similar to making other life decisions. “With all big changes and decisions in our life, we hope that prayer is a foundational part of the decision-making process,” she said.

Elder Holland also encouraged young women to pray about serving. “Take this question to their Heavenly Father and be prayerful about it. It is an option, a wonderful option. They may have other options that they are considering and that they should consider. As they do so, they should extend their counseling process with people who know them well — family members, educational mentors, local leaders — and they will know if and when it is right to them.”

The path of mission preparation

“You can start today,” Elder Bassett said of young women wanting to immediately begin the process of serving a mission at age 18. “The only requirements are [to be] age 18 and a graduate of high school or its equivalent.”

Sister Agustina Perez, right, hugs Sister Celina Ruiz, left, after a conference for missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Argentina Buenos Aires North and East missions at the La Boca meetinghouse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

How should young women prepare to serve in the mission field if they choose to serve? Elder Bassett suggested scripture study and temple service as two specific actions that help prepare prospective missionaries to learn the gospel and learn to recognize the feelings that come from the Holy Ghost. Both of those can help individuals become successful missionaries.

Sister Wright said she knows that the youth of the Church face unprecedented challenges. “As you think about this rising generation, they are getting older younger. Some of that is in a very negative direction because of what they are exposed to,” she said.

On the positive side, she said baptized members of the Church can receive the Holy Ghost to help them from a young age to learn from and to understand personal revelation.

“The Lord is preparing His children in miraculous ways, and it is a beautiful thing to behold,” Sister Wright said.

President Freeman said she has seen other ways young women are preparing to serve. “They are attending seminary. They are going to FSY conferences. They are in their scriptures. They are marking and learning and having discussions both online and with their friends,” she said.

Elder Holland said service in any capacity can help prepare for missionary service.

“There is great power in the experience of losing yourself in the service of other people,” he said.

A standing priesthood responsibility

Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy, speaks in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Missionary service is a priesthood responsibility. Our young men should serve missions,” Elder Bassett said. “For young women, it’s powerful. The impact is powerful, but it’s optional. And if a young woman has a desire to serve, we want to give her the opportunity.”

But the counsel to young men is unchanged. Missionary service continues to be asked of each priesthood holder who is able.

“The First Presidency has taught that missionary service is a priesthood responsibility for the young men. And for the young women it is a powerful additional opportunity,” Elder Holland said.

A bright future

“We trust you. The Lord has a great work in store for you. And rise up to the privileges that are yours, the opportunities that are ahead of you. The Lord has a great work for you to do,” President Freeman said to young women around the world.

Sister Kadence Bradley, left, and Sister Elayna Lee talk while walking on a pathway near the Sacred Grove after giving a tour in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“I know that they will come to know the Lord better. They will come to know who they are and what they have to offer and participate in a great work of changing lives as they bring other people to Jesus Christ,” she said. “This is a remarkable generation of young women, and the Church is lucky to have them,” President Freeman said.

Sister Wright said this change shows God’s confidence in what young women can accomplish.

“He loves them. He trusts them. He needs them. And they are an important part of His work,” she said. “I think the most significant thing is that when men and women are united in the cause of Jesus Christ, miracles happen,” Sister Wright said.

Elder Holland testified of the positive outcomes he saw in his life because of serving a mission.

“I was a good student before my mission, … and I was a much better student after my missionary service,” Elder Holland said. “The habits of industry that are developed, the awareness, the light and truth that emanate … just all adds to a wonderful atmosphere of learning and growth moving forward.”

Missionaries of the Nevada Las Vegas West Mission shake hands with President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Las Vegas Nevada Redrock Stake Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Kara Gildea