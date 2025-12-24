Church releases statement on health of President Jeffrey R. Holland

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a videotaped conversation about Brigham Young University that was released Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is currently hospitalized for treatment related to ongoing health complications, according to an official statement released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 24.

The statement reads:

“President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is currently hospitalized for treatment related to ongoing health complications. He is receiving expert care and is with loved ones during this Christmas holiday. President Holland and his family express gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf and extend greetings of faith and peace during this season that commemorates the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.”

President Holland has faced health concerns in recent years. In April 2023, he took a two-month leave to focus on improving his health. A few months later, he was hospitalized for an extended period and returned home in September 2023.

A former religious educator and Brigham Young University president who was called as a General Authority Seventy in 1989, President Holland was called and ordained an Apostle on June 23, 1994, by President Howard W. Hunter.

President Holland began his service as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve on Nov. 15, 2023, following the death of President M. Russell Ballard and became the president of the quorum on Oct. 15, 2025, following with President Dallin H. Oaks becoming President of the Church.