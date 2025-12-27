Menu
Leaders & Ministry

Video: President Jeffrey R. Holland — a powerful emissary of Jesus Christ

In a Church News video, President Holland speaks about the greatest thrill to ‘talk of Christ’

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
President Jeffrey R. Holland of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.
President Jeffrey R. Holland of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. Screenshot from YouTube
Aimee Cobabe
By Aimee Cobabe
Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for Church News

After a life served as a powerful emissary of Jesus Christ, President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Saturday, Dec. 27.

The Church News video — “President Jeffrey R. Holland, a powerful emissary of Jesus Christ, has died at age 85″ underscores President Holland’s testimony of the Savior and his commitment as an Apostle of the Lord, with voiceovers coming from two of his many general conference addresses.

President Holland testifies that the “greatest thrill and the most joyful of all realizations is that I have the opportunity, as Nephi phrased it, to ‘talk of Christ, .... rejoice in Christ, ... preach of Christ, and prophesy of Christ’ wherever I may be and with whomever I may find myself until the last breath of my life is gone.”

Taken from his talk “Miracles of the Restoration” in the October 1994 general conference, this was then-Elder Holland’s first talk during general conference after his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In his most recent general conference address in October 2025, President Holland echoes that same testimony.

“Now, brothers and sisters, I came to my whole-souled conviction that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a true restoration of the New Testament Church — and more — because I could not deny the evidence of that restoration. Since those first experiences, I suppose I have had a thousand — ten thousand? — other evidences that what I have spoken of today is true."

