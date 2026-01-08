Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf is now the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He received the official appointment and was set apart to this new assignment by President Dallin H. Oaks, the Prophet and President of the Church, on Thursday, Jan. 8, on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

President Uchtdorf, 85, was ordained an apostle on Oct. 7, 2004, at the age of 63. He has served as a general authority since April 1994. From 2008-2018, President Uchtdorf served as second counselor in the First Presidency under President Thomas S. Monson.

Following the death of President Jeffrey R. Holland on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, President Uchtdorf is now the Church’s third-most-senior apostle, after President Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.

The new assignment and setting apart were first announced Thursday, Jan. 8, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

About President Uchtdorf

President Uchtdorf was born on Nov. 6, 1940, in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia.

His family became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany in 1947. He joined the German Air Force in 1959, earning his wings in both the German and U.S. air forces in Texas and Arizona and serving six years as a fighter pilot.

He married Harriet Reich in 1962, and they have two children. After leaving the military, President Uchtdorf became a commercial pilot for Lufthansa German Airlines in 1965, rising to top levels of management before retiring in 1995.

While a General Authority Seventy, President Uchtdorf served in area presidencies in Europe and the United States. He served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 2002-2004.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, wave as they exit after the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

President versus acting president

The senior apostle of the Church — based on tenure, not age — serves as President of the Church, while the next most senior apostle is the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. But when the apostle who is second in seniority is serving as a counselor in the First Presidency — such as President Eyring, currently — the third-longest-serving apostle becomes acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

For a time, President Holland was acting president of the Twelve when President Russell M. Nelson served as 17th President of the Church and President Oaks was his first counselor. When President Nelson died and President Oaks became President of the Church last fall, the “acting” title was removed as President Holland — then being the second-most-senior apostle — became the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

As the acting president, President Uchtdorf will direct the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, which is the second-highest presiding body in the Church’s governance. The quorum and its members serve under the direction of the First Presidency.

The primary responsibility of members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles today is to be “special witnesses of the name of Christ in all the world,” (Doctrine and Covenants 107:23). In addition, they have administrative responsibilities in overseeing the development of the global Church.

Like apostles anciently, today’s apostles also travel the world where they minister to Latter-day Saints, organize new congregations, conduct Church business and meet with leaders of nations and other faiths.