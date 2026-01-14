Video: ‘All of these things are true,’ Elder Bednar testifies of Joseph Smith and the Restoration

Elder David A. Bednar, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Sister Susan Bednar look at attendees on the campus of Utah State University at an institute devotional in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

LOGAN, Utah — Elder David A. Bednar shared his testimony of Joseph Smith and the Restoration of Christ’s Church as he spoke to young adults in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Jan. 11.

A standing-room only audience at the annual Joseph Smith Memorial Devotional in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State University was remarkably quiet, compared to the noise typically heard there for Aggie basketball games and other events.

As a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Bednar testified of the truthfulness of the work done by the Prophet Joseph Smith and the faith in the Savior that he demonstrated in following heavenly instruction that led to the organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a Church News video titled, “All of These Things are True,” Elder Bednar shares four events between 1820 and 1830 that laid a foundation for the Church.

Elder Bednar encouraged his audience to follow Joseph Smith’s example and pray for answers to their own questions with the necessary faith to do what God prompts them to do.

“Plant this seed, and do the work to nourish it,” he said. “And I promise it will change your heart in ways you cannot imagine.”