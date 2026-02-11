President Dallin H. Oaks, center, arrives to speak to BYU students during their weekly campus devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

In his first devotional address since being set apart as the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks declared that the way to overcome any doubt or concern connected with the Church is to draw closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ.

In a Church News video titled “Draw closer to the Savior,” President Oaks speaks to students, faculty and staff gathered inside the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Every seat in the 19,000-seat Marriott Center for the late-morning devotional was filled. Students lined up as early as 6:30 a.m. in a queue that stretched down the street.

In his remarks, President Oaks emphasized the caution given by his predecessor, the late President Russell M. Nelson, who said, “It will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost” (“Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives,” April 2018 general conference).

President Oaks said the way to overcome any doubt or concern connected with the Church — historical, doctrinal or social issue — is to draw closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ,

“Again and again, He has taught us that He is the way,” President Oaks said.

Those of diminishing faith and activity in the restored Church are a major source of concern to the leaders of Christ’s Church, he said. “We love you, young and old, men and women. So does the Lord,” President Oaks said. “God is relentless in His loving pursuit of each of you. Keep the commandments and be true to the covenants so many of you have made to guide you along the covenant path.”