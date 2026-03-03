In the age of AI, ‘choose truth when deception is easy,’ Elder Cook invites

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivers a BYU devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

PROVO, UTAH — In an age increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, “choose truth when deception is easy,” Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited.

“Slow down enough to listen to the Spirit and allow Him to direct you. We must all learn to use technology as a servant, not a master,” Elder Cook said during a Brigham Young University devotional on Tuesday, March 3.

“The future of the Church and our very civilization depend on members and individuals who have deep faith, moral courage, and the ability to navigate an increasingly complex world. Let me emphasize again that in the artificial intelligence age, you need to choose truth when deception is easy,” Elder Cook said.

BYU students sing a hymn before Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivers a BYU devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A cold, drizzly rain did little to deter attendees as roughly 14,000 students and faculty gathered in the Marriott Center for the devotional. In his remarks titled “Faith in Jesus Christ in the Information Age,” Elder Cook emphasized the need for and importance of studying the scriptures and following the guidance of the Prophet in the ongoing “information revolution.”

“My counsel to you is to listen to and follow the Prophet, filter out the loud and confusing noise, and follow the Spirit. In this uniquely challenging time as we enter the artificial intelligence world, you would be wise to study the scriptures and follow the Lord’s prophet,” Elder Cook told listeners.

The ever-evolving Information Age

BYU’s ongoing celebration of its 150th anniversary, Elder Cook said, has caused him to reflect on the “big picture” periods which have impacted the world during that span — including the agricultural age morphing into the industrial age, and the industrial age morphing into an information age.

“As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and particularly you students at Brigham Young University, the information age is now rapidly evolving. It appears that it will be shaped by: Artificial intelligence; algorithms that can shape attention and belief; and automation of both physical and cognitive labor,” Elder Cook said.

The progression from a rural to an industrial and then to an information age is not haphazard, he noted. “We live in the dispensation of the fullness of times, a period when knowledge has increased rapidly and the Lord’s work is being hastened and accelerated across the earth.”

Elder Cook then reviewed several examples of how, throughout each advancement or age, the Lord provided prophets and religious leaders to teach and provide guidance and “the continuity of doctrine.”

For example, the conclusion of World War II resulted in many industrial advancements. As individuals increasingly moved from agriculture to business, education and government organizations, some began to prioritize occupational success and wealth. President David O. McKay, who served as Prophet from 1951-1970, powerfully taught, “No success can compensate for failure in the home.”

President McKay, said Elder Cook, made it clear that occupational or financial success could not and should not replace faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ, and the eternal role of the family.

The doctrine of the restored gospel as taught by prophets is just as applicable today as it was to the agricultural or industrial age, Elder Cook said. “It will be even more important in the emerging ‘Artificial Intelligence Age.’”

Importance of the Book of Mormon, living Prophet

“In a world where so much information is available, it is increasingly important to be certain that what we accept as truth is grounded in eternal principles,” said Elder Cook.

The scriptures, especially the Book of Mormon, will be even more important today than they were for prior generations, he said.

The late President Russell M. Nelson taught — and President Dallin H. Oaks recently emphasized — “In coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting, and constant influence of the Holy Ghost.”

Individuals can avoid deception by listening to the Spirit. Elder Cook promised, “Throughout your life, the Lord will provide prophets with the guidance necessary to allow you precious students to find truth and righteousness.”

Technology can be a powerful tool in accomplishing the Lord’s purposes — such as advancing missionary and temple work. But it can also be a powerful force of deception and destroying morality, Elder Cook said.

“Be grateful for the guidance of prophets and follow their directions. Remember, spiritual guidance can help you overcome deception as you consume information, old or new,” said Elder Cook.

Just as the Lord provided prophets through each advancing age, “The Lord will continue to provide prophets who will guide and focus you wonderful students on the most important principles. The Lord’s prophets will help your generation move forward and confidently accomplish His purposes.”

