In 1976, Alex Haley published the groundbreaking book “Roots,” which tells the story of an African teenager taken from his home in the present-day Republic of the Gambia and transported into slavery in North America. The narrative follows his life and the lives of his descendants in the United States.

“Roots” became a bestselling book and a popular television series, creating a cultural sensation and sparking tremendous interest in genealogy and family history.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles referenced “Roots” during a media interview following his and Sister Melanie Rasband’s presentation at RootsTech Family Discovery Day on March 7. He said it demonstrates how family history can inspire people worldwide to explore their heritage and build new, meaningful connections.

“People are attracted [to] and interested in their roots. In our Church, we call it the ‘spirit of Elijah’ (a manifestation of the Holy Ghost). There is something about the Spirit that has us hearken to our ancestors. Obviously, in our faith tradition, it is for the work in temples.”

Elder Rasband continued: “Throughout the world, there is an inclination, a deep feeling of being attentive to your ancestors, and that is why RootsTech resonates, in my opinion, with so many people of all faiths and traditions, because we are all interested in our roots.”

Attendees research their family history at RootsTech 2026 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 6, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Though the participation totals are not yet confirmed, RootsTech 2026 — a three-day global family history event — is anticipated to be the largest ever, attracting millions of online participants and thousands in person.

As one who has reported on RootsTech for Deseret News and Church News since the event’s beginning in 2011, I’ve felt the power and truth of Elder Rasband’s words many times over the years, strengthening my faith and testimony of Jesus Christ. This vibrant, soul-energizing feeling was in my heart once more at RootsTech 2026.

It’s easy to marvel at how advancements in technology have facilitated growth and greater RootsTech participation worldwide, thereby hastening the Lord’s work and providing a way for more people to have discovery experiences and feel the spirit of Elijah.

The Ordinances Ready feature on the Family Tree app has enabled more members, particularly young people, to find and take family names to the house of the Lord, transforming the perception that family history is a project only for everyone’s “Aunt Sally.”

And it can be invigorating. Primary General President Susan H. Porter suggested a mindset change at RootsTech 2023: “We use the phrase ‘family history work.’ Let’s get rid of ‘work.’ How about if we say ‘family history experience’ or ‘discovery’? How about ‘family history excitement’?” she said. “It is inspiring. It is wonderful. It is connection.”

Elder Rasband believes this shift is already happening with the rising generation.

From left, Beau Dixon, Jane Sutherland, Lily Adams, Quincy Adams, Landon Reynolds and Ivy Ward take part in a panel discussion about youth and family history at RootsTech in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Mary Richards, Church News

“Some of our greatest genealogists are our children and grandchildren. It used to be my mother,” he said. “Now our youth can go online. They can search the family tree, and they are wizards at it. Some of our children and grandchildren ... they have been to the temple many times, and they are going for their own ancestors. It is exciting. It is exhilarating.”

While temple and family history service involves time and effort, it has never felt like “work” to me. I have gained strength and courage from learning about my ancestors’ fascinating lives and trials, and I have found greater meaning, peace and hope by performing temple ordinances for them.

It has also brought me tremendous joy to witness my 12-year-old daughter’s enthusiasm and interest in doing the same.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, speak at the RootsTech 2026 Family Discovery Day at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As we all strive to engage more in temple and family history service, I’m most grateful for — and hope to always keep in my heart — Elder Rasband’s message to all Latter-day Saints following RootsTech: “It is all about bringing glory to the Lord Jesus Christ.”

“Everything we do in family history service, including worshipping in the temple, is to add glory to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Elder Rasband said. “That is the bottom line.”

— Trent Toone is a reporter for the Church News.