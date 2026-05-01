Elder Bednar joins Latter-day Saint women to teach what it means to ‘rise up’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to an attendee while Sister Susan Bednar observes prior to offering the closing keynote address of BYU Women's Conference in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, May 1, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — “Only through the merits, mercy and grace of the Holy Messiah can we be blessed to arise and become the women and men of Christ we have the potential to become,” Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified during a BYU Women’s Conference session on Friday, May 1.

Elder Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, were the concluding keynote speakers for this year’s annual event. Their message was broadcast from the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University and streamed live online.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, for BYU Women’s Conference on May 1, 2026. | Nate Edwards, BYU

The two centered their remarks on this year’s theme, which drew from an address given by Sister Wendy Nelson, wife of the late President Russell M. Nelson — “May we arise and shine forth as women of light.”

In his remarks, Elder Bednar shared three experiences and then taught lessons from each that can deepen understanding of what it means to “arise.”

The Savior heals the paralytic man

In the New Testament, four individuals carry a man sick with palsy to a dwelling, uncover the roof and lower him into the room where Jesus was (see Mark 2). Christ forgives the man’s sins and tells him to arise, take up his bed and go into his house.

Elder Bednar noted that in the account, the Lord discerned the man’s needs and succored him emotionally, physically and spiritually. “He enabled the man to do things he did not think or believe he could do and see beyond his present circumstances to things as ‘they really [could] be’ (Jacob 4:13).”

In a similar way, before individuals can rise up, they must discern the truth about their own lives, or “things as they really are,” said Elder Bednar.

“The Savior’s grace and the power of the Holy Ghost can help us over time to strip away the self-centeredness, selfishness and self-doubt characteristic of the natural man in each of us — and that constrain our capacity to rise up,” he taught.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees during the closing keynote for BYU Women's Conference in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, May 1, 2026. | Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News

Peter and John heal a crippled man

The second experience Elder Bednar shared highlighted the Savior’s ancient apostles Peter and John. The scriptures say Peter fastened his eyes on the man lame from birth and declared, “Look on us” (Acts 3:4).

The man may have anticipated a monetary gift, but Peter declares, “Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee.” Following the command to “rise up and walk,” Peter “took him by the right hand, and lifted him up” (Acts 3:6-7).

Elder Bednar observed: “The man was asking for money, but Peter discerned a greater need. Peter blessed the man physically, provided emotional reassurance and supported him to inspire confidence going forward. The command to arise was directed comprehensively to the man’s whole soul and not just to his physical body.”

In a similar way, said Elder Bednar, “we should first fuel the fire of testimony and spiritual growth in us before we modestly and effectively attempt to shepherd and bless family members, friends and associates. Only in this way can we spiritually discern needs and assist others to arise.”

Sister Susan Bednar speaks during the closing session of BYU Women's Conference on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Provo, Utah. | Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News

Modern-day examples

In October 2025, Elder and Sister Bednar visited the victims of a deadly mass shooting at a Church meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

During his women’s conference address Friday, Elder Bednar read several lessons shared with him by members of the Grand Blanc Ward of what they learned from that experience. He noted the inclusion of “light,” “glory” and “darkness” in many of their responses.

For example, one member wrote: “The most important lesson is this: The light that comes from Christ is real, and even in the darkest of moments, His light never leaves us.”

What can individuals learn from the Michigan Latter-day Saints about rising up after a devastating experience? “An eternal perspective grounded in the Father’s plan of happiness matters. Acknowledging we absolutely can never rise up without the power and blessings of the Savior’s Atonement matters. Covenants received worthily and faithfully honored matter. Spiritual priorities grounded in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ matter. Consistency in learning, doing and loving small and simple spiritual things matters — all the time and everywhere,” Elder Bednar said.

He promised: “As we humbly accept His will and timing in our lives, we will receive heavenly direction, protection and spiritual strength. We can be blessed to ‘arise and shine.’”

Sister Susan Bednar, left, and Elder David A. Bednar, right, make a heart sign to attendees of BYU Women's Conference, in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, May 1, 2026. | Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News

In her remarks, Sister Bednar issued two invitations to listeners to “arise and shine forth now as women of light” — first, in testifying and defending the importance of families in God’s eternal plan, and second, in ministering to one another.

“To you caring and charitable sisters, let us ‘arise and shine forth as women of light’ by truly ministering with love and compassion in a higher and holier way to the sisters in our wards and branches,” said Sister Bednar.

At the end of his address, Elder Bednar offered what Lalani Lyman — an attendee from Pleasant Grove, Utah — later called “apostolic encouragement,” where he blessed listeners to be able to “rise up.”

“There was power in his words,” said Lyman, “and I think that was incredible.”

For Melissa Hickson, from Goodyear, Arizona, the testimonies of the Grand Blanc Ward members were poignant. It reminded her “to see beyond the trial and see the hand of the Lord in everything because He’s in every aspect of our lives,” she said, adding, “I think that’s amazing that they were able to look and see all of the good and all the light through all of that darkness.”