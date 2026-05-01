Elder Rasband awarded honorary doctorate from University of Utah

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, receives an honorary doctoral degree in business from the University of Utah Board of Trustees during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

A former University of Utah student, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has been awarded an honorary doctorate of business from the same college.

In a video message shown during the April 30 commencement ceremony, Elder Rasband invited the semester’s 9,506 graduates: “Diminish what you may consider the bad in people, and build up their good points, and you will always be blessed in return by how you treat people with love.”

A senior leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Rasband was one of three honorary degree recipients at the ceremony — alongside Clark Ivory, CEO of Ivory Homes, Utah’s No. 1 homebuilder for more than 30 years; and Meeche White, who has advocated for disabled athletes and access to adaptive athletics throughout her life.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles receives an honorary doctoral degree in business from the University of Utah Board of Trustees during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

According to the college’s website, University of Utah President Taylor Randall said: “Clark, Ronald and Meeche have built, led and served in ways that strengthen communities, expand opportunity and change lives. They represent the kind of leadership we hope our graduates will carry forward, grounded in purpose, driven by innovation and committed to serving others.”

Katie Eccles, chair of the Board of Trustees at the University of Utah, presented Elder Rasband with the degree on behalf of the college. She said it was “in recognition of his critical support of Utah’s public and private higher education institutions, his long career as a business leader in the community and with appreciation for his compassionate work as a world faith leader.”

A full-circle moment

For Elder Rasband, this honorary doctorate brings him “full circle.”

While attending the University of Utah his senior year, he received a job offer from Jon M. Huntsman Sr. to work at Huntsman Container Corporation, now known as Huntsman Corporation. So, Elder Rasband left college in 1976, before completing his degree, to take the senior marketing position in Ohio.

He worked at the company for the next 22 years, including as president and chief operating officer for nine years. He would later be called as a mission president in 1996 and has served as a general authority since 2000.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, stand together in the University of Utah's Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Having not received his degree as a young adult, “I have felt that that side of me has been deficient,” he said, according to the U of U website. “Even though I was given a great opportunity to go with the great entrepreneur Jon Huntsman, I have always had a little bit of a sad part of my heart.”

He added that now receiving a degree from his college is a humbling experience. “For the University of Utah to offer me an honorary doctorate means so much because I had to leave when I was within sight of getting my degree.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sits before receiving an honorary doctoral degree in business from the University of Utah Board of Trustees during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Rasband has supported Utah’s education institutions, including serving on the advisory boards of the U of U’s International Center and BYU’s Marriott School of Business. He also served as the chairman of the executive committee of the Church Board of Education, where he oversaw all education facilities and operations.

Looking back, Elder Rasband offered this advice to graduates: “Love who you are called, assigned, chosen to work with, serve with, marry, raise up as children. Love your fellow man. Look for the good in people.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, hugs University of Utah President Taylor Randall, left, after receiving an honorary doctoral degree in business from the University of Utah Board of Trustees during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Graduates clap during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles smiles after receiving an honorary doctoral degree in business from the University of Utah Board of Trustees during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Graduates attend the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, sits before receiving an honorary doctoral degree in business from the University of Utah Board of Trustees during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

University of Utah President Taylor Randall speaks during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News