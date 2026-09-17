Video: President Oaks encourages all to ‘Be Peacemakers’

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivers the keynote address at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington DC on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Dallin H. Oaks drew from scripture and legal study as he invited listeners at the Washington National Cathedral to pursue paths of peace and unity on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The night before the United States marked its annual Constitution Day, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke from the nation’s capital and taught that the Savior helps those who strive to keep His commandments. His message was heard by nearly 3,000 people in the cathedral and more than 100,000 others on YouTube.

In a Church News video titled “Be Peacemakers,” President Oaks expresses his testimony that the U.S. Constitution is divinely inspired and that it pushes individuals to work together with the goal of unity without compromising core values.

“It compels a divided people to build coalitions that allow them to act together for a common good,” he said.