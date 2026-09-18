Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, middle, holds a miniature Christus statue with Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's South America South Area, standing to the right at an interfaith event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 10, 2026.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, met with the South America South Area presidency, religious leaders, academics and government officials at the offices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a gathering focused on interfaith dialogue and religious freedom on Sept. 10.

The South America South Area presidency, all General Authority Seventies — Elder Alan R. Walker, president; Elder Mathias Held and Elder Sergio R. Vargas — attended the gathering, reported the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Members of the Church's South America South Area presidency, including left, Elder Mathias Held, Elder Alan R. Walker, and right, Elder Sergio R. Vargas, stand with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, at an interfaith event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 10, 2026. Elder Held, Elder Walker and Elder Vargas are members of all General Authority Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The event was organized by the Argentine Council for Religious Freedom, and brought together representatives from various faith communities and organizations dedicated to promoting religious liberty. Participants exchanged experiences and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among people of different beliefs.

In his remarks, Cardinal Koovakad spoke about the importance of interfaith dialogue as a means of building more peaceful, inclusive societies that respect diversity.

Remarks were offered by David Frol, president of the Argentine Council for Religious Freedom; Pilar Bosca, director general of religious affairs for the Government of the City of Buenos Aires; Elder Walker; and Jorge Gentile, a founding member of the Argentine Council for Religious Freedom.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, second from the left, joins Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's South America South Area, second from the right, at an interfaith event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 10, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Among those in attendance was Claudio Epelman, executive director of the Latin American Jewish Congress and the World Jewish Congress’s representative to the Holy See, along with leaders of the Interreligious Forum of the Americas and other representatives from interfaith and religious freedom organizations.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session in which Cardinal Koovakad spoke directly with participants, reaffirming the value of religious traditions coming together in a spirit of mutual respect.