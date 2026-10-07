Sister Runia testifies to missionaries of 3 things that are actually true

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to missionaries during the Tuesday Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — Even though some things are not visible, are hard to understand or feel too good to be true, they are still true, Sister Tamara W. Runia assured missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

A few months ago, the first counselor in the Young Women general presidency received a letter from a young adult who said she had started a journey to find again the hope she had lost. In it she said, “I’ve begun to wonder, maybe the thing that feels too good to be true is true.”

Sister Runia told the missionaries that as they go out into the world, they can testify to all of God’s children, as Alma the Younger said, “Behold I say unto you that this is all true” (Alma 5:12).

Her husband, Brother Scott Runia, echoed that theme in his remarks, sharing how his parents joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands. “I am here today because of missionaries like you. I bear you my witness it is true. It is all true.”

In her devotional message, Sister Runia shared three things that might feel too good to be true but actually are true.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, greets Sister Olivia Smith after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. At right is Sister Brielle Winwar. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

1. ‘You have a Heavenly Father who is really there’

In the Pearl of Great Price, Enoch is shown the wide expanse of the universe and all God’s creations. Then Enoch sees God weeping and says, “How is it that thou canst weep, seeing thou art holy, and from all eternity to all eternity?” (Moses 7:29).

God answered Enoch by saying, “Behold these thy brethren; they are the workmanship of mine own hands” (Moses 7:32). In other words, Sister Runia said, “These are my children.”

While God created all the stars, planets and galaxies, they are not His favorite creation.

“God’s favorite creation is us,” Sister Runia said. She read Moses 1:39: “For behold, this is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man.” She explained, “We are the thing that brings Him the most joy.”

Heavenly Father knows His children and loves them, Sister Runia testified. Even though they can’t remember living with Him, it doesn’t mean He has forgotten them.

“If I could put my hands on your shoulders, I would tell you, ‘You matter. God knows you and loves you.’”

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to missionaries during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

2. ‘Nothing stands between you and prayer’

When someone needs to pray, nothing stands between them and God, Sister Runia testified. For those friends the missionaries meet and teach, this may be the thing that feels too good to be true. But it is true, she explained.

“The miracle of prayer is that when you reach out to Heavenly Father, He hears you. No matter who you are, regardless of your mistakes or imperfections, God’s perfect love ensures that you can tell Him anything, and He will listen, even the hard stuff,” she said.

In the beginning of Lehi’s dream in 1 Nephi 8, Lehi is in a dark place — and he gets out of that place when he prays.

Sister Runia told the missionaries if they are ever in a dark or lonely place, pray. If they are struggling and it feels like heaven is silent, keep praying. And on days when they wonder why even pray, remember that Jesus Christ prayed, too.

“It made all the difference for Him. And it can for you and me too,” Sister Runia said.

Sister Callie Brimhall, preparing to serve a mission in Mexico, takes notes during the message given by Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

3. ‘Jesus Christ will never leave you’

Faith can be like a moon that waxes and wanes, depending on where it is placed, Sister Runia illustrated. But when faith isn’t placed in an outcome but rather placed in Christ, then it will begin to grow again.

“It will feel brighter and brighter, more full, until Jesus Christ is all you can see,” she said.

There is nothing anyone can do that can cause a separation from Jesus Christ’s Atonement and Heavenly Father’s love and help, said Sister Runia, referring to Romans 8: 35 and 38-39: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? … For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, shall be able to separate us from the love of God.”

Just because it might be hard to understand the “how” of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, doesn’t mean it isn’t true, she said.

Those on the earth today said “yes” when the Father presented His plan and believed Christ, Sister Runia said. Now Jesus Christ is asking for each one to have faith and hope until He comes again.

“When we finally return to our heavenly home, it will be the sweetest reunion.”

Related Story 2024: Sister Runia invites missionaries to see their missions as their personal ministries

Brother R. Scott Runia and his wife, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, greet missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, greets missionary volunteers on stage during her devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

From left, Elders Jace Adamson, Teagan Wood and Ethan Page take notes during the message given by Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News