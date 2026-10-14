Church President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reflects on his life during an interview in his office in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. President Oaks turned 90 the following month.

In marking the first anniversary of President Dallin H. Oaks’ prophetic leadership, the Church News invited members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to share the leadership qualities they have observed from the Prophet.

President Oaks was set apart as the 18th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints one year ago, on Oct. 14, 2025.

That same day, he offered his first public address as the leader of the Church.

“I accept with humility the responsibility that God has placed upon me and commit my whole heart and soul to the service to which I have been called,” he said.

Related Story President Dallin H. Oaks announced as 18th President of the Church

He also bore testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ. ”I testify of the Lord Jesus Christ, who is the Head of this Church, and invoke His blessings on all of us.”

Following are some of President Oaks’ leadership qualities, shared by those who serve with him:

Fearless and focused

“When you speak about President Oaks, you must speak of his kindness. You also speak of his deep love and understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ — and particularly of the Savior.

“He is fearless. He is absolutely focused. And he pairs that fearlessness and focus with a loving confidence in those who are serving with him and his confidence in the wonderful future ahead for the Church.

“It has been a humbling experience to work with a Prophet who is receiving powerful revelations of the future of the Church and the ongoing Restoration.” — President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency

President Dallin H. Oaks, right, and President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, tour the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Humility to listen

“President Oaks appreciates the value of working and deliberating in councils. He has a keen intellect and ability to express his thoughts in a persuasive way, but he has the humility to listen to others and invite their participation and input. He welcomes that input.

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, talks with President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, before the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“If someone disagrees with him or has an alternate viewpoint, President Oaks is open to hear it and give it serious consideration. I remember on one occasion when he was serving in the Quorum of the Twelve, President Oaks proposed something, and another person suggested some reasons why that wouldn’t work. President Oaks said with a smile, ‘Well, there is another brilliant idea mugged by a mob of unruly facts.’

“All that being said, President Oaks knows how to bring things to a conclusion and reach a decision. And he is skilled at discerning the best way to implement a decision. Once he knows what is right or what the Lord wants done, President Oaks is resolute in carrying it out.” — President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency

A seasoned disciple

“During his first year as President of the Church, President Dallin H. Oaks has shown a steady and prayerful hand. Again and again, he has reminded us that Jesus Christ is the true head of the Church. His leadership reflects doctrinal clarity, careful stewardship and a quiet humility born of prayer and reliance upon the Holy Ghost.

“At the same time, President Oaks has spoken with great conviction about the eternal importance of families, temples and covenants. He has taught that we can remain faithful to revealed truth while showing love and kindness to all of God’s children.

“His invitations to become peacemakers, to strengthen our families and to come closer to the Savior bear witness of a Prophet of God who combines courage with compassion. In him, I see the reassuring qualities of a seasoned disciple: steadfast in truth, generous in love and wholly devoted to Jesus Christ.” — President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, following the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Attribute of meekness

“President Dallin H. Oaks exemplifies the Christlike attribute of meekness. His strength is shown through courage to address challenging issues, righteous responsiveness to spiritual promptings and willing submission to God’s will. He is gracious, teachable and readily recognizes the contributions of others.

“We can all draw closer to the Savior by learning from and following his example.” — Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as he leaves after the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Moral courage

“President Dallin H. Oaks throughout his life has been an exceptional example of honesty and integrity. To me, this is a fundamental part of his leadership.

“Mutual friends and colleagues, not of our faith, who have observed him in professional and civic settings consistently note his unusual honesty, fairness, integrity and moral courage. Their respect for him has reminded me that genuine integrity is visible to others, especially when it is expressed quietly and without self-promotion.

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shakes hands with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as he leaves after the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“I have observed that President Oaks has consistently avoided using positions of influence to enhance his reputation or situation.

“To me, President Oaks is a marvelous example of a leader who loves the Lord and exemplifies Christlike attributes.” — Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

The wisdom of Solomon

“I personally interacted with President Oaks 53 years ago as a BYU student and frequently over the past 35 years as a mission president and general authority. I have never met a man with more integrity and a greater sense of fairness. His wisdom is the wisdom of Solomon.

“Much of the teaching and learning of general authorities is done in informal settings. President Oaks has always been willing, while enjoying a bowl of soup in our lunchroom, to thoughtfully listen and share the lessons of life he has learned. My understanding of gospel principles and my perspective of complex issues have been powerfully shaped from President Oaks’ generous tutoring.

“President Oaks has a lovable sense of humor that is quickly appreciated in informal settings. Experiences of his childhood, his days as a student, his BYU years and his long service in the Quorum of the Twelve are often punctuated with the surprising and the unexpected, bringing smiles to all in the conversation.

“In 1991, then-Elder Oaks visited our family serving a mission in Bordeaux, France. He had recently authored the book ‘The Lord’s Way,’ and following our weekend together, he sent a copy of the book to each of our children. The books were not only signed but included a personal handwritten message to each of the children. His generous gift has been treasured for 35 years.” — Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles following the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

His strong witness

“It has been my great privilege to serve with President Oaks as a general authority for over 26 years. One of the great messages President Oaks delivers is when recounting Doctrine and Covenants 46:13-14:

“‘To some it is given by the Holy Ghost to know that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and that he was crucified for the sins of the world. To others it is given to believe on their words, that they also might have eternal life if they continue faithful.’

“I have been grateful to hear his strong witness as he is one who knows.” — Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, says goodbye to President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, as he exits after the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Exemplary use of councils

“One important leadership principle I have learned from President Oaks is his exemplary use of councils as an inspired form of church governance. He teaches through example the benefit of councils to seek divine guidance.

“Even as the living Prophet, he reinforces that councils are an elevated method to seek and find inspiration, allow open and respectful discussion, make decisions and accomplish the work. For me, President Oaks is an inspiring example of Christlike leadership.” — Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles following the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A sincere desire to understand

“President Dallin H. Oaks exemplifies Christlike leadership through patient listening and a sincere desire to understand. Some may only listen superficially, reaching a conclusion after hearing half a sentence, then interrupting or continuing to listen merely out of politeness.

“Instead, President Oaks seeks to genuinely understand what is being said. He asks insightful questions that clarify his own understanding and often help those speaking clarify and sharpen their own thinking as well. Once he is confident that he fully understands the matter, President Oaks demonstrates confident humility.

“He is never stubborn in defending his own opinion when he has heard a better one. And after he fully understands, he does not hesitate to move forward. President Oaks’ approach facilitates the Spirit confirming decisions that are made.” — Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit following the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Christlike integrity

“I admire President Dallin H. Oaks as a leader for many reasons, including because he exemplifies Christlike integrity. I have watched him lead with integrity since 1971, when he was the new president at Brigham Young University and I was a new BYU freshman.

“More recently, my heart rejoices as President Oaks leads the Council of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with faith, humility and integrity.” — Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, walk the grounds of the Richmond Virginia Temple, in Glen Allen, Virginia, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A genuine love for people

“One Christlike attribute I have observed in President Dallin H. Oaks throughout the years is his profound humility, expressed through the love and respect he shows toward others. Doctrine and Covenants 112:10 teaches, ‘Be thou humble; and the Lord thy God shall lead thee by the hand, and give thee answer to thy prayers.’ I see this principle reflected in President Oaks’ sincere willingness to listen to the opinions, insights and experiences of those around him.

“President Oaks knows the doctrine of the gospel deeply and declares it with courage, clarity and boldness. Yet his confidence in the truth is accompanied by a genuine love for people. He listens not simply to respond, but because he truly values the individual speaking and desires to understand his or her perspective.

“In important discussions, he creates an atmosphere in which others feel heard, respected and appreciated. He is also willing to learn from the experiences of others and thoughtfully incorporate their valuable insights into his own thinking.

“To me, this is a beautiful example of Christlike humility. It shows that standing firmly for truth can coexist with gentleness, kindness and an open heart. President Oaks’ example reminds me that humility is not weakness but the loving strength to remain teachable — to be led by the Lord and blessed through the wisdom, experiences and faithful contributions of others.” — Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with two young men as he and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, attend the Tabernacle Choir concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Unfailingly kind

“I feel deeply grateful for the time I have had with President Oaks on assignments, in counsel and in conversation. He is unfailingly kind and considerate of those around him. He is a leader who is steadfast in his purpose and unwavering in his devotion as a servant of the Lord. He guides and teaches with clarity and conviction, drawing upon his deep understanding of the gospel.

“One of the things I enjoy most is having lunch with him. He is a wonderful storyteller, particularly when he shares his life experiences. His warmth, wit and wonderful sense of humor make time spent with him a great pleasure.” — Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, walk through the Rome Italy Temple visitor center in Rome on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Inspired decisions

“For the past couple of decades, I have been blessed by President Oaks’ example of Christlike leadership. One of the many qualities I have long admired in him is his ability to make inspired decisions.

“He is an exceptional listener and devotes considerable time to learning from others, seeking counsel and carefully considering the perspectives of trusted and reliable sources. Yet, ultimately, he humbly and fearlessly turns to God for guidance and seeks to follow His will in all his decisions.” — Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Alignment with the Savior

“President Oaks is the Lord’s Prophet on the earth. That means he will always do what the Lord wants him to do. I saw this when he spoke last February at BYU in what became his first time speaking in a large public setting as the Prophet.

“He had prepared an initial message that he replaced with a message he felt came to him now that he was the Prophet. It was inspiring to recognize that President Oaks wasn’t there to give the message he wanted to give or the message the BYU community wanted him to give. He was there to give the message the Lord wanted him to give. It was inspiring to see the Lord’s Prophet work in complete alignment with the Savior.” — Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles