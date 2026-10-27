What Elder Rasband appreciates about the faithful example of Milwaukee’s Cooper Pratt

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt forces Tampa Bay Rays' Victor Mesa Jr. out at second after Nick Fortes hits into a double play during the sixth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida, between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Each member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can stand as a witness of God “at all times and in all things, and in all places” — including on Major League Baseball’s biggest stage, said Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

While in Managua, Nicaragua, to dedicate the Managua Nicaragua Temple on Oct. 18, Elder Rasband praised Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt for staying true to his testimony and Latter-day Saint beliefs amid Milwaukee’s postseason run to the World Series.

Reflecting on Alma’s Book of Mormon teachings at the Waters of Mormon, Elder Rasband referenced the invitation in Mosiah 18:9 to “stand as witnesses of God at all times and in all things, and in all places.”

“I think of Cooper Pratt,” Elder Rasband said. “He’s being a witness of the Lord Jesus Christ even playing shortstop for the Milwaukee Brewers, and that makes me very proud of him.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Central America Area presidency, participate in a media interview at the Managua Nicaragua Temple in Managua, Nicaragua, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

For Elder Rasband, that example also reflects a connection with the Pratt family that began decades before Cooper’s baseball career.

Pratt’s father, Russell Pratt, served as a missionary under Elder Rasband’s leadership when he presided over the New York New York North Mission from 1996 to 1999.

Elder Rasband remembered Elder Russell Pratt as a leader beloved by his fellow missionaries and Church members.

Russell Pratt stands with his mission president, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, outside the New York New York North Mission home in Scarsdale, New York, at the end of his mission in 1998. | Provided by Russell Pratt

“He’s soft-spoken, but he is powerful,” Elder Rasband said. “And what I remember about him — and always will — is that he was a dedicated disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Russell Pratt, who now serves as bishop of the Oxford Mississippi Ward in the Tupelo Mississippi Stake, said his mission and service with Elder Rasband continue to influence his life.

“To this day, I can still hear his voice in the back of my mind — his counsel, his encouragement, his wisdom and, perhaps more than anything, his sincere love for people,” Russell Pratt said. “He taught me lessons about leadership, faith, service and loving others that I still draw on today.”

Elder Rasband said he recognized that influence while reading a Church News article featuring Cooper Pratt.

“I read that, and I was so proud of him,” he said. “I could see the influence that his father and mother had on him.”

For Elder Rasband, Pratt’s example illustrates an invitation that extends to every member of the Church — wherever life takes them.

“It’s a message that every member could and should understand — we are all witnesses of the Lord in whatever endeavor we are involved in.”