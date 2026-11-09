Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Leaders & Ministry

President Oaks reminds social media followers ‘Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace’

To those facing stress, anxiety or heartache, ‘I pray for you. I love you,’ says President Oaks

See More Church News Stories In Search
A post on Twitter/X on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, by President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Social media post Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, by President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Screenshot from President Dallin H. Oaks' Twitter/X account
Rachel Sterzer Gibson
By Rachel Sterzer Gibson

In social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X on Sunday, Nov. 8, President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reminded that “Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace.”

The Prophet expressed his love to those facing trials in their lives. “I recognize that many of you face significant challenges and uncertainties that cause stress, anxiety and heartache. I pray for you. I love you,” he wrote.

Those who subscribe to the doctrine of Jesus Christ, he continued, “find that it makes their lives happier, more significant and more resistant to the difficulties we all experience.”

He testified: “You have a Heavenly Father who has provided a plan for you. Trust in Him. With His help, you can find peace despite the trials and obstacles of mortality.”

In his post, President Oaks also expressed gratitude for social media, which “allows me to provide you with encouragement, direction and a reminder of eternal truths.”

President Oaks shared a similar message in October 2025, just days after becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In an interview with journalist Jane Clayson Johnson, President Oaks was asked if there was one phrase or scripture he would want Latter-day Saints to carry with them as he begins his prophetic ministry.

“Jesus Christ is the way,” President Oaks declared.

Related Stories
What happened during President Oaks’ first year as Church President?
‘Jesus Christ is the way,’ President Oaks says in first interview as Church president
See past social media posts from Church leaders
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed