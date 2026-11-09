President Oaks reminds social media followers ‘Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace’

Social media post Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, by President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X on Sunday, Nov. 8, President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reminded that “Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace.”

The Prophet expressed his love to those facing trials in their lives. “I recognize that many of you face significant challenges and uncertainties that cause stress, anxiety and heartache. I pray for you. I love you,” he wrote.

Those who subscribe to the doctrine of Jesus Christ, he continued, “find that it makes their lives happier, more significant and more resistant to the difficulties we all experience.”

He testified: “You have a Heavenly Father who has provided a plan for you. Trust in Him. With His help, you can find peace despite the trials and obstacles of mortality.”

In his post, President Oaks also expressed gratitude for social media, which “allows me to provide you with encouragement, direction and a reminder of eternal truths.”

President Oaks shared a similar message in October 2025, just days after becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In an interview with journalist Jane Clayson Johnson, President Oaks was asked if there was one phrase or scripture he would want Latter-day Saints to carry with them as he begins his prophetic ministry.

“Jesus Christ is the way,” President Oaks declared.