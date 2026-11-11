Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles listens to a fellow speaker during a plenary session of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Azerbaijan, in October 2026.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently concluded a 10-day ministry in the Church’s Europe Central Area, speaking with civic and religious leaders in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and meeting with Latter-day Saints in those two nations as well as in Paris, France, and Vienna, Austria.

A highlight of the Oct. 22-31 ministry was Elder Stevenson participating in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, reported the Church’s Europe Newsroom. A video summary is also available on The Church of Jesus Christ Europe YouTube channel.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, and Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe Central Area, and his wife, Sister Claudette Gerard. Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Naomi Tai, joined the Stevensons and Gerards for the stops in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Austria.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with Elder Jack N. Gerard, president of the Church’s Europe Central Area, during the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Azerbaijan, in October 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Conference in Paris

The ministry began with a special Oct. 25 conference, with Elder Stevenson meeting with more than 700 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and friends gathered in an eastern Paris hotel.

The Apostle’s message included an emphasis on the first article of faith — believing in God the Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost — and a description of Zion as how people minister to each other, including mourning with those who mourn and comforting each other (see Mosiah 18) as well as sharing faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stands with President Jonathan Judas, president of the Paris East Stake, following a conference for members and friends in Paris, France, on Oct. 25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

World forum in Azerbaijan

On Oct. 27 in Baku, Elder Stevenson participated in the world forum’s opening session — which featured an address by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev — and joined for a group photo of the forum’s distinguished guests.

That evening, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, hosted the Stevensons, Tais, Gerards and others for dinner at his Baku residence. As he addressed attendees from around the world, he acknowledged Elder Stevenson as well as the Church’s recent hosting of the G20 Interfaith Forum in Salt Lake City.

Leaders and delegates pose for a "family photo" during the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Azerbaijan, in October 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The next day, Elder Stevenson and the other general authorities met with Ramin Mammadov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Affairs With Religious Associations, and thanked him for helping with the Church’s 2024 registration in the country and for fostering ties with other faith communities.

Mammadov praised Elder Stevenson’s visit in an official government statement following the meeting, affirming that interfaith dialogue and cooperation are “highly valued in Azerbaijan.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with a delegate at a reception hosted by His Virtue, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, in Baku, Azerbaijan, in October 2026. Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai of the Presidency of the Seventy and Elder Jack N. Gerard, president of the Church’s Europe Central Area, are also present. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Joining panelists in the forum’s plenary session “Dialogue of Religions: A Roadmap to a Shared Future,” Elder Stevenson linked peacemaking to Jesus Christ’s promise that peacemakers would be called the children of God.

“We’re all children of God; we’re brothers and sisters,” said the Apostle, adding that peace is not merely the absence of conflict but includes dignity, wholeness and well-being.

Commented Elder Gerard: “Everything taught by Elder Stevenson was Jesus Christ-centered. And at the end of it all, I think people took notice.”

Before leaving Azerbaijan, Elder Stevenson held a devotional with local members and friends at the Baku meetinghouse.

Partnerships in Uzbekistan

In the Uzbekistan capital city of Tashkent, Elder Stevenson and his delegation of Church leaders met with government officials over education, health, self-reliance and religious affairs, exploring ways to serve together. The Church has decades of cooperation with Uzbekistan, including humanitarian work there since 1995.

In the meetings, Elder Stevenson discussed humanitarian work in healthcare, clean water and sanitation, as well as topics that included breast cancer screening, mammography equipment and collaboration with Brigham Young University’s Religious Education program and its developing School of Medicine.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, attend an informal gathering with expatriate Church members in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Oct. 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Describing the relationship as “beginning to knit together” and “a beautiful progression,” Elder Stevenson underscored the Church’s teachings to love God and neighbor, and he connected education and professional preparation with spiritual development.

“When young people have that foundation, then you know that generation will be strong,” he said. “And they can do the same thing for the next generation.”

Before leaving, Elder and Sister Stevenson met briefly with six expatriate members living in Tashkent, a senior missionary couple and a 17-year-old youth.

Leadership training in Vienna

Elder Stevenson concluded his 10-day ministry instructing mission leaders from the Europe Central Area’s 23 missions as well as its Area Seventies on how to minister as the Savior would and bearing witness of Jesus Christ.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, center front, pose with Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Naomi Tai, third and fourth from the left front; and members of the Europe Central Area presidency and their wives; mission leaders; and Area Seventies in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 30, 2026. | Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He linked Paul’s calling to be “a minister and a witness” (Acts 26:16) with sharing and living the gospel, explaining that ministering and declaring the gospel are “not two separate activities but the essential elements of one work” — bringing God’s children salvation and exaltation through Jesus Christ.