President Nelson funeral: Watch and follow along

The funeral for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be held in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Tuesday, Oct 7, at 12 noon MDT.

President Nelson died from causes incident to age on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Salt Lake City at the age of 101. He had served as the Church’s president since his ordination and setting apart on Jan. 14, 2018.

The one-hour event will be streamed on broadcasts page of ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, BYUtv and KSL beginning at 12 noon MDT.

President Russell M. Nelson’s childhood

President Russell M. Nelson’s education

President Russell M. Nelson’s military service

President Nelson’s medical career

President Nelson’s ministry

President and Sister Nelson

