Watch: New First Presidency to be named

A new, reorganized First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be announced today, Tuesday, Oct. 14.

All are invited to watch the live worldwide announcement at 1 p.m. MDT from Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

The message will be broadcast live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Church YouTube, and Church social media channels. It will be available in the following 10 languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. The message will be available for viewing following the live broadcast.

