Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Leaders & Ministry

Watch: New First Presidency to be named

All invited to live worldwide announcement at 1 p.m. MDT

Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

A new, reorganized First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be announced today, Tuesday, Oct. 14.

All are invited to watch the live worldwide announcement at 1 p.m. MDT from Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

The message will be broadcast live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Church YouTube, and Church social media channels. It will be available in the following 10 languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. The message will be available for viewing following the live broadcast.

Related Stories
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints selects a new Prophet
Church News viewpoint: Uphold the hands of the prophet
Church News viewpoint: The Lord is at the helm

Viewing from the app? Click here to access live updates.

Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed