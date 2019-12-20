Here’s what people have donated at Giving Machines around the world so far

As part of the #LighttheWorld campaign, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has placed Giving Machines in 10 locations around the world. The locations opened to the public beginning Nov. 8, and thousands of people have already made purchases to make a difference in others’ lives.

According to a Newsroom press release, Elder Brent H. Nielson, General Authority Seventy, said that these Giving Machines are a unique way to give and “not only blesses the life of the giver, but also lifts the receiver in locations all around the world. Our hope is to offer opportunities to Light the World one by one.”

“These Giving Machines are an example of the big things that can happen when many people give just a little,” said Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, in the Newsroom release. “That is what it means to Light the World one by one — when we each give what we can offer, our little light adds to a brightness of hope.”

Here is a look at what has already been donated at each location around the world.