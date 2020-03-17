Devotionals at these Church-owned schools begin live-streaming today. Here’s where to watch them

Following the First Presidency’s announcement on March 11 that there would be no large gatherings at Church Educational System schools, Brigham Young University, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii and LDS Business College each announced changes to classes, devotionals and commencements.

Classes at each school have been canceled through March 17 and will resume on March 18 through remote instruction. Commencement exercises and devotionals will be streamed online.

Today is the first of the live-streamed-only devotionals. Here is where you can watch each devotional, listed chronologically.

BYU

Watch BYU devotionals on BYUtv or at BYUtv.org on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m. Read or watch past BYU devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byu.edu. This week Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy, will be speaking.

LDS Business College

Devotionals for LDS Business College have usually been held in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square or in the Conference Center Theater. For the rest of Winter semester, however, “A broadcast will be available on the Church’s website each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.,” according to ldsbc.edu/coronavirus. Read or watch past LDSBC devotional addresses and see the schedule for past addresses at ldsbc.edu/devotionals. This week, LDSBC President Bruce C. Kusch will be speaking.

BYU–Idaho

Watch BYU–Idaho devotionals at byui.edu/devotionals or listen at byui.edu/radio on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Read or watch past BYU–Idaho devotional addresses at web.byui.edu/DevotionalsAndSpeeches and read the list of upcoming speakers here. This week Shane Goodwin, a mathematics faculty member at BYU–Idaho, will be speaking.

BYU–Hawaii

Watch BYU–Hawaii devotionals at speeches.byuh.edu/live-stream on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. HST or 3 p.m. MDT. Read or watch past BYU–Hawaii devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byuh.edu. This week Ban Phung, an associate professor at BYU–Hawaii, will be speaking.