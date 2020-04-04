Watch the April 2020 general conference

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world are gathering for the 190th Annual General Conference April 4-5 in their homes.

This digital-only general conference is broadcast live from a small auditorium on Temple Square. The First Presidency is presiding and conducting the sessions, and only those who have been invited to speak or pray are in attendance. The music for the conference has been pre-recorded.

This article will include a live update of all the talk summaries, session recaps and photo galleries from the sessions.