Church releases Easter video, announces stream of Handel’s ‘Messiah’

On Monday, April 6, the Church posted a new video to its social media channels and ComeUntoChrist.org, highlighting the last week of the Savior’s life on earth.

The short video, available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, is part of the Church’s Holy Week initiative, which focuses on Heavenly Father’s repeated admonition to hear His Son, Jesus Christ. President Russell M. Nelson underscored the invitation to “hear Him” over the weekend during the 190th Annual General Conference.

“Our efforts to hear Him need to be ever more intentional,” President Nelson said in his Sunday morning address. “It takes conscious and consistent effort to fill our daily lives with His words, His teachings, His truths.”

As part of the #HearHim initiative during the week leading up to Easter, individuals can sign up at ComeUntoChrist.org to receive daily reminders via text message or email about how to follow Jesus Christ.

Although the Easter concerts planned by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their recording of Handel’s “Messiah” from 2018 will be streamed on Good Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m. MDT.

The 2018 performance featured renowned opera singers soprano Amanda Woodbury, mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford, tenor Tyler Nelson and bass-baritone Tyler Simpson.

Viewers can access the stream at ChurchofJesusChrist.org or TabChoir.org/messiah, as well as on Facebook and YouTube.