This week on social: The power of prayer and ‘practical help’ in a pandemic

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used social media this week to share counsel and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic and to reflect on blessings of the recent general conference.

President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed his gratitude for recent opportunities to pray and fast for relief from the pandemic in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 22. He encouraged his followers to continue praying and invite others to join them.

“For many years, people have come together in many moments of prayer. Some have been in expression of gratitude,” President Ballard wrote. “Sadly, such prayers are rarely called for or permitted in public anymore. More often, moments of prayer have come in the wake of tragedies—natural disasters and, increasingly, man-caused calamities.”

As people of all faiths around the world unite in prayer, he added, humanity will see better dialogue, changes of heart, and increased love and understanding.

“It is time again to unite to pray for our countries, for our leaders, for our people, and for our families. Good women and good men, united in prayer and faith-filled effort, can change the history of the world,” President Ballard wrote.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a video from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on her Facebook page on Sunday, April 19. The video features Diana Gealta, a commander at the sheriff’s department and a member of the Relief Society.

The Relief Society women in the La Verne California Stake made 6,000 cloth face masks to help protect inmates, nurses and deputies from COVID-19.

“If someone you love is incarcerated, it’s hard not to worry right now,” Sister Eubank wrote. “2 Timothy 1:7 says, ‘God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.’ These women and literally thousands of others like them around the world are replacing fear with the power of love and practical help.”

She invited her followers to likewise share about heroes they have noticed recently.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 20, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a photo of a poster from the 1918 influenza epidemic. Scientists from that era “did everything they could think of to identify the pathogen and devise prophylactic and treatment strategies,” Elder Renlund wrote.

“Nothing worked. Looking back, the only things that really made any difference were the same simple things that we can personally do to avoid infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19: washing our hands, not touching our faces, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, and not going to work when sick (among others).”

Similarly, he explained, avoiding spiritual maladies involves the same regular attention to familiar protocols such as daily prayer, scripture study and repentance. “We may be guilty of saying, ‘No, there has got to be something more effective.’ That is the essence of Naaman’s reluctance to dip himself in the river Jordan seven times. Eventually, drugs were developed that could treat leprosy, but Naaman would have had to wait about 2,800 years for those miracle drugs.”

When faced with the threat of an infectious disease as well as with the danger of temptation, “I pray we do not let our guard slip, even for a day,” Elder Renlund wrote.

On Sunday, April 19, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a link on his Facebook page to a recent Church News interview about changes to missionary work during the pandemic.

Although it has been difficult to see thousands of missionaries return home or be reassigned amid the current crisis, he wrote, their work continues to go forward.

“Right now, missionaries may be mainly working from their apartments (very much as they would at home), but they are learning to better use technology and social media to further the work of the Lord!” Elder Uchtdorf wrote.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ is a message of peace and hope; it is a message of healing and joy. Using technology to share this message with the help of the Spirit is the opportunity of our time,” he added, inviting missionaries and their parents to encourage and support each other via phone calls.

“I invite you to share with me how you (or your missionary) use technology and social media to help spread the gospel of Jesus Christ during this unique time,” the post read.

Elder Uchtdorf also tweeted about Heavenly Father’s love on Saturday, April 18. “I want to assure you that our Heavenly Father knows of your faith and goodness,” he wrote. “He watches over you. And He loves you with infinite love and compassion.”

On Thursday, April 23, President Bonnie H. Cordon of the Young Women general presidency posted a video on Facebook featuring Laudy Ruth Kaouk Alvarez, the 17-year-old who spoke at the most recent general conference on April 4.

In the video, President Cordon interviews Laudy about her experience preparing and delivering a talk in general conference. “One of her comments stood out to me: ‘We all have our challenges, but the Lord loves our efforts!’” President Cordon wrote, adding that Laudy’s experience “applies to any and all of us who seek the Lord’s guidance.”

“If I’m being honest, the feeling I had when I walked into the near empty auditorium for the Saturday morning session of general conference was one of sadness. I saw the familiar red chairs at the front of the room—empty and spaced six feet apart,” wrote Sister Michelle Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 18.

However, when the First Presidency and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles entered the room, Sister Craig wrote, her feelings changed. She felt as though the auditorium was filled to standing room only as she listened to the speakers teach with the power of the Holy Ghost.

“How blessed we are to hear the voice of the Lord through the messages of His chosen servants—messages which bring comfort, peace, and hope during a turbulent time” she wrote.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, April 19, President Russell M. Nelson testified of individuals’ ability to follow the example of Jesus Christ by praying, gaining knowledge and studying the scriptures. “We can strive to learn the knowledge that Jesus knew and knows,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, April 21, Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared her thoughts about the blessing President Nelson pronounced a few weeks ago during the 190th Annual General Conference.

“How remarkable is it that WE received a blessing from the prophet of God!” she wrote. “Tears flowed down my cheeks as I clung to each bestowed blessing – each felt personal to me. ‘I bless you with a desire to repent and become a little more like Him each day.’ These words were especially meaningful to me as I fight feelings of inadequacy each day as I strive to become more like our Savior.”