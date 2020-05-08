Mother’s Day video: ‘You are enough’

As Mother’s Day approaches, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted a video on social media reminding mothers and women all around the world “you are enough.”

“We recognize women everywhere who put in mental, emotional and spiritual work to strengthen relationships, care for others and hear God’s voice. You are enough. #HearHim #MothersDay,” the post said.

The 60-second video depicts mothers taking care of their children inside the home — laughing and crying with them — as well as mothers and women working outside the home.

Phrases of acknowledgement, validation and encouragement that first seem to be directed to the children in turn quickly apply to the women — of varying ages and circumstances — featured in the video.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Church News compiled inspiring, uplifting quotes from members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles about motherhood and womanhood. Simply put, Church leaders say “thank you.”