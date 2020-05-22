This week on social: How to deal with solitude as a single adult

This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote brief messages on social media about the hope available through Jesus Christ, the significance of the Restoration and how to make the best of enforced solitude during a pandemic.

In a Tuesday, May 19, Facebook post, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles drew on a few verses from the Book of Mormon to explain the physical and spiritual restoration of all individuals, which is made possible through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The “power and resurrection of Christ” described in Alma 41:2 includes physical restoration, Elder Gong wrote. “This promise gives hope to those who have lost limbs; those who have lost ability to see, hear, or walk; or those thought lost to relentless disease, mental illness, or other diminished capacity. He finds us. He makes us whole.”

Additionally, he continued, through the Atonement of Jesus Christ “all things will be restored to their proper order” spiritually (Alma 41:4). “This spiritual restoration reflects our works and desires,” wrote Elder Gong.

He also tweeted on Tuesday, May 19, about the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. “As began 200 years ago, light and revelation continue to come forth through the Lord’s living prophet and His Church,” the apostle wrote.

Sister Michelle Craig posted a link to a Church News article about the Relief Society general presidency’s thoughts on President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation for Latter-day Saint women to study priesthood power.

Sister Craig, the first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted on Facebook on Friday, May 15 — the 191st anniversary of the restoration of the Aaronic priesthood. “As a woman, the restoration of the priesthood is significant to me. I am grateful for the blessings that I enjoy because priesthood power, God’s power, has been restored to the earth,” she wrote.

“I am grateful for the knowledge that I am blessed and I am magnified by the priesthood when I make and keep sacred covenants, when I serve, and when I sustain those who hold priesthood keys.”

On Sunday, May 17, President Nelson posted an invitation to prayer on Twitter. “Pour out your heart to your Heavenly Father,” he wrote. “Turn to Him for answers and comfort. I assure you that God has not forgotten you.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, also posted on Twitter about how to better “make a vital contribution to the wonderful continuing Restoration” — by increasing “faith in Jesus Christ as our Savior and Heavenly Father as our loving father,” he wrote in the Tuesday, May 19, post.

President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about humans’ divine nature in a tweet on Thursday, May 21. “Just as a child can develop the attributes of his or her parents over time, the divine nature that humans inherit can be developed to become like their heavenly parents,” the post read.

In a Monday, May 18, tweet, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the mission of Jesus Christ. “Because of His profound and eternal love, Jesus Christ suffered and died for you and me,” Elder Uchtdorf wrote, testifying of the hope and healing the Savior offers through His Resurrection and Atonement.

On Friday, May 22, Elder D. Todd Christofferson wrote in an Instagram post about his concern for single adults and single parents, who may be facing more challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic — including loneliness and “less frequent access to priesthood blessings and the sacrament.”

To help combat “negative physical and mental health consequences,” Elder Christofferson suggested serving others, making a phone call and looking for opportunities to share the gospel.

“Remember to develop yourself spiritually,” he added. “This is a prime opportunity for each of us to ‘feast on the words of Christ’ while we have a little more quiet time. This is the time to learn to ‘hear Him’ more consistently.”

The member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles closed his post with a testimony that God will support everyone who turns to Him.

“The Savior loves to restore what you cannot restore,” wrote Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a tweet on Sunday, May 17, quoting from his most recent general conference address. “He loves to heal wounds you cannot heal; He loves to fix what has been irreparably broken; He compensates for any unfairness inflicted on you; and He loves to permanently mend even shattered hearts.”

