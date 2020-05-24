Tabernacle Choir releases playlist of Restoration songs on Spotify and YouTube

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has released a playlist on its Spotify and YouTube channels composed of hymns centered on the Restoration.

The free playlist, “Hear Him! Music in Praise of the Restoration,” features songs performed by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

Selected by choir music director Mack Wilberg, the playlist consists of 16 numbers from the albums “Praise to the Man,” “Let Us All Press On” and “Then Sings My Soul,” and is available on Spotify and YouTube.

The choir’s YouTube channel also has a video playlist, which includes five performances from “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcasts, a music video for “Praise to the Man,” and the multi-choir performance of “We Thank Thee, O God, For a Prophet” featuring six choirs from around the world that was broadcast at the closing of the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2020 general conference.

From Praise to the Man:

The Morning Breaks

Praise to the Man

Joseph Smith’s First Prayer

Now We’ll Sing With One Accord

This is My Beloved Son

I Saw a Mighty Angel Fly

An Angel from on High

Adam-ondi-Ahman

On a Golden Springtime

Come Listen to a Prophet’s Voice

A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief

We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet

From Let Us All Press On:

Hark, All Ye Nations

From Then Sings My Soul:

Redeemer of Israel

High on the Mountain Top

The Spirit of God