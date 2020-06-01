Church donates sheep to Navajo Reservation amid COVID-19 pandemic

On May 25, trucks from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rolled in to the Navajo Nation in Utah, delivering 250 live sheep to residents in Halchita, Navajo Mountain and Oljató-Monument Valley.

This ongoing project to assist the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the Farmers Feeding Utah program. Along with the sheep, tribal members received 10,000 pounds of flour processed by Utah wheat farmers in San Juan County, according to a Newsroom release on June 1.

The Navajo Nation spans portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Credit: Screenshot Google maps

Partners for the project include the Utah Farm Bureau Federation, Utah State University’s Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health program, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, the Utah Division of Emergency Management, Utah Wool Growers Association and Utah Wool Marketing Association.

On May 22 and 28, tribal members also received thousands of pounds of flour and frozen lamb meat.

“Navajos value the life of a sheep not only for the food sheep provide in times of food insufficiency but also for the products they provide that are used for rug weaving and cultural ceremonies,” the Newsroom release stated.

For more information, visit FarmersFeedingUtah.org.