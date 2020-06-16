Gospel Topics study resource adds 90 new entries in Spanish and Portuguese

Use and availability of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ helpful digital study resource Gospel Topics continues to grow as topics are updated, added and translated.

Gospel Topics — found on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and Gospel Library — is an alphabetized list of hundreds of gospel principles, Church history events and social or moral issues facing Latter-day Saints today.

The Church has now published more than 90 topics into Spanish and Portuguese, including some of the most important doctrines and principles of the gospel. Later this year, these topics will be available in seven additional languages.

“We are pleased with the growth of Gospel Topics and the recent translations into Spanish and Portuguese,” said Elder Walter F. Gonzalez, a General Authority Seventy who oversees Gospel Topics. “Now more of our members will be able to use this wonderful resource for personal study or to prepare a lesson or talk. Also, the new Featured Topics listing in the Gospel Topics introduction is especially helpful to find new and important information.”

Recently published topics include the following new or updated topics: Aaronic Priesthood, Deacon, Teacher (Aaronic Priesthood), Priest, Quorum, Endowment, Garments, Witness, Home Evening, and Disabilities.

Latter-day Saints are using this resource more and more. “Over the past 12 months, Gospel Topics visitors more than doubled each month,” said Robert Smith, a product manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department. In March 2020 alone, over 425,000 visitors viewed 2.2 million pages, he said. “With more than 300 gospel-related topics available in English it has become the ‘go to’ resource for personal study and talk or lesson preparation.”

Many topics include family activities and learning resources. Related scripture references, leader messages, videos, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square videos of hymns, Church magazines articles, lessons and “Come, Follow Me” links make topics a helpful resource for lesson preparation and for personal and family study.

Jessica Strong from Alpine, Utah, said she uses Gospel Topics to keep her study focused and to learn more about specific themes she is praying about or dealing with. “Sometimes I pick a topic I want to know more about, then I study the resources in that topic for at least a month.”

With President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to Latter-day Saints to study accounts of the First Vision, Strong and her husband, Rockwell Strong, have been studying talks in the First Vision topic for their daily study. “Studying the First Vision has strengthened my testimony in other areas of the gospel,” he said.

To browse topics now, visit Gospel Topics online or in the Gospel Library under Topics — Gospel Topics.