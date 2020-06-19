This week on social: Look forward with confidence, pay attention to today’s ‘wake-up’ calls

This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints flooded social media with messages of encouragement, love and faith.

Love one another

President Russell M. Nelson wrote on Twitter on June 17 that loving others as the Savior does is indeed possible: “The pure love of Christ is granted to all who seek and qualify for it.”

Jesus asked us to love one another as He has loved us (see John 13:34). Is that possible? Can our love for others really approach divine love?



How to learn from today’s ‘wake-up’ calls

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles virtually discussed the issue of religious freedom this week at the BYU Law School Religious Freedom Annual Review.

“While believers and their religious organizations must be good citizens in a time of crisis, we cannot allow government officials to treat the exercise of religion as simply ‘nonessential,'” he wrote in a June 17 Facebook post.

He said in the effort to face the COVID-19 crisis, “perhaps we have not fully remembered that faith and the right to exercise it are central to our identity as believers and to all that we deem good and right and worthy of protection.”

Remember God’s greatness

On June 18, Elder Dale G. Renlund tweeted about the greatness of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ: “Let your consideration of Their goodness more firmly bind your wandering heart to Them.”

Kaleidoscopes

On June 16, Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, reminded readers in Spanish and English on Facebook about her general conference message in October 2018.

A group of butterflies is called a kaleidoscope. On Facebook, Sister Franco said: “Although each butterfly is different, they work together to make the world a more beautiful and fruitful place.

“In a way, each of our wards or branches is its own kaleidoscope, a place where we all fit in and where we are all needed.”

‘My 150’ success

2020 marks the Young Women organization’s 150th year anniversary. To kick off this historic year, on May 27, the Young Women presidency issued the first of many challenges for the young women. The first was called “My 150.”

This week, in a June 16 Facebook post, President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, praised the young women who have already participated in the challenge.

One young woman made and delivered 150 cookies to loved ones; another young woman made 150 positive pictures for people to spot on their outdoor walks.

“You are remarkable! Keep them coming!” said President Cordon.

Look forward with confidence

Sister Michelle Craig, first counselor in the Young Women General Presidency, looks at a painting in her office many times a day. “It makes my heart happy — it reminds me of the youth in the Church,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11.

The painting depicts youth from across the world looking forward with confidence, she wrote. “They are looking towards light, and the words ‘what is next’ are written across the top.

“Our youth have a remarkable capacity to look towards the future, and we know that as we put our faith in Jesus Christ and follow the words of His living prophet, that future is bright!”

Sister Craig then wrote in a June 17 Facebook post about looking forward with confidence herself. “I like the idea that I am on a quest for things of a better world. I can go on this quest with confidence because I have the Holy Ghost to help me.”

She invited readers to check out a recent article she wrote for the Church News expressing her take on women and the priesthood.

Inspired Sunday worship

On June 14, Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a picture on Facebook of a homemade sacrament tray her 8-year-old grandson, Mackey, built for his family.

Although she said she misses meeting with her ward family, Sundays have become more personal for her: “From homemade sacrament trays and singing a capella songs (mostly out of tune) to holding a Sunday School class of two, we are striving to follow President Russell M. Nelson’s counsel to ‘make the Sabbath a delight.'”

The love behind the chocolate cake

Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote in a June 14 Facebook post an example of unselfish service in her life: Sister Victoria Antonietti. Sister Franco told Sister Antonietti’s story in a October 2019 general conference address.

Sister Antonietti, one of Sister Franco’s Primary teachers in Argentina, didn’t have many resources at the time. She had to choose every week between paying for the bus to take her and her four children to Primary or buying the ingredients to make the chocolate cake for her Primary class, Sister Franco wrote on Facebook.

“She always chose the chocolate cake over the bus, and she and her children walked more than two miles [three kilometers] each way, regardless of the weather.

“We don’t have to make a chocolate cake to be a successful or dedicated Primary teacher because it was not about the cake. It was the love behind the action,” Sister Franco wrote.