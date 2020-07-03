This week on social: What does it really mean to ‘always’ remember Christ?

How does one choose to honor the name of Christ? How does one “always” remember Christ and “always” pray? This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed these questions on social media, encouraging continued faith and effort.

What does ‘always’ remembering Christ really mean?

The Savior uses the word “always” in two scripture settings: One promises to “always remember Him” when partaking of the sacrament and to “pray always.”

“You may have wondered, as have I, why He used the word ‘always,’” wrote President Henry B. Eyring in a June 28 Facebook post. “You know from experience how hard it is to think of anything consciously all the time.”

The second counselor in the First Presidency testified the Savior knows what it’s like to have the cares of life press upon Him. “Start with remembering Him.”

Lose yourself in the scriptures, he wrote. “Decide now to read more, and more effectively than you have ever done before.”

Serve during this ‘divine reset’

On July 3, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf expressed his gratitude on Facebook for the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a “divine reset.”

The Apostle has recently pondered on service: “We have a chance to identify creative ways to find and encourage appropriate service opportunities according to our circumstances.”

When public restrictions are lifted again, it would be wise to resist the temptation of going back to the “old ways,” he wrote. “We need to ‘go back to the future’ — a very bright future with new and exciting opportunities that will move us forward and upward!”

To find service opportunities, Elder Uchtdorf suggested searching JustServe.org.

Powerful conversion story

In April 2020 general conference, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of Jason Olson, who almost set fire to the Book of Mormon as a teenager before hearing in his mind the words: “Do not burn my book.”

After finishing the Book of Mormon and praying about its truthfulness, Olson said, “I was filled from the crown of my head to the soles of my feet with the spirit of God. I felt full of light. … I knew for myself that the Book of Mormon was true.”

In a June 29 Facebook post, Elder Christofferson explained Olson was raised devoutly Jewish and couldn’t be baptized as a teenager into the Church of Jesus Christ without parental consent.

Hesitant to let her son join a new faith, Olson’s mother arranged for him to see an orthodox rabbi weekly for three years. But Olson could not deny his experience with the Book of Mormon.

Elder Christofferson testified the Book of Mormon is “the Lord’s instrument of conversion.” After receiving a witness of its truthfulness, “there can be no doubt.”

Reflecting on the 2020 Mission Leadership Seminar

After virtually meeting last week with approximately 135 couples called to serve as mission leaders, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about President Russell M. Nelson’s “spine-tingling” address in a June 30 Instagram post.

“He spoke of the divine tutelage Joseph Smith received that prepared him to be the first prophet in modern days,” Elder Renlund wrote, adding President Nelson outlined the numerous ways God taught Joseph.

The new mission leaders go into missions with some uncertainty regarding the circumstances they will encounter, he wrote, but there is no uncertainty about the pivotal role they play in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Empower and trust the youth

In the Book of Mormon, when Mormon was only 10 years old, the prophet Ammaron told him he would be responsible for their peoples’ sacred records. By age 15, Mormon had seen war and terrible wickedness yet stayed faithful because he “knew of the goodness of Jesus” (Mormon 1:15).

“Our youth also know the goodness of Jesus, and they are prepared to remain strong and faithful,” wrote Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon on Facebook on June 30.

“Parents and leaders, let us trust our youth! Let us empower them to use the skills and gifts we know they possess! … Our youth are champions in Christ. Let’s give them the confidence to know it.”

How do you honor Christ’s name?

In October 2019 general conference, the Primary general presidency’s first counselor, Sister Lisa L. Harkness, spoke about bearing Christ’s name.

“No matter where we live, what language we speak, or whether we are eight years old or 108,” she wrote, “we all share a special name that helps us remember to do good and follow our Savior.”

Sister Harkness posed the question: “How do you choose to honor the name of Christ?”