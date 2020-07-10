This week on social: How to ‘stay the course’ in these uncertain times

Inspiring reminders like “look up,” “stay the course” and “bloom where you’re planted” dotted social media this week as Church leaders encouraged readers to repent and “hold on thy way.”

Turn to the Lord through repentance

At the recent 2020 Mission Leadership Seminar, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed repentance. He wrote in a July 10 Facebook post, “Understanding correctly the principle of repentance is crucial for all of us, but especially for missionaries as they work with investigators and teach the Father’s plan of happiness.”

The Apostle quoted the Book of Mormon: “O repent ye, repent ye! Why will ye die? Turn ye, turn ye unto the Lord your God” (Helaman 7:16–17). Repentance as the process of turning to God is an encouraging, hopeful, and recurring theme, he wrote.

The heavens remain open

On July 5, Elder Gary E. Stevenson shared on Facebook an Ensign article he wrote about the restoration of the priesthood. “The priesthood being restored allows God’s children to administer and receive saving and exalting ordinances,” the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in the post.

“I testify that the heavens remain open to us on earth and that there is much more to come as the Lord prepares us for the exciting days ahead.”

‘Bloom where you’re planted’

In a July 7 Instagram post, Elder Gerrit W. Gong wrote that because he isn’t traveling on Church assignments for the time being, he’s learning how to garden with his wife: “When I am in the garden with her, I grow in love for gardens and for her.”

Sister and Elder Gong recently decorated their car for a missionary drive-by greeting with the phrase: “Bloom where you’re planted.”

Everyone is learning new patterns and ways to connect with others during this time, the Apostle wrote, and “I hope we will remember the lessons we had here and will remember to cherish the time we had together and the time not rushing around.”

He testified of God’s love for all: “With His help, we can truly learn to bloom where we are planted.”

‘Stay the course’

Sister Michelle Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, has a good friend named Karla. Once, on a flight back to Salt Lake City from the east, the plane stopped for a layover in another city. When the plane landed, Karla awoke from her nap and thought she was home.

Sister Craig wrote in a July 9 Facebook post that while getting off the plane, Karla was “a little sassy” to the pilot and made a comment asking if he was old enough to be flying the plane.

A sign, “Welcome to Oklahoma City” greeted her as she exited the plane. “She sheepishly went back to the plane,” Sister Craig wrote, “and as she was getting back on, the pilot said to his copilot, ‘I told you she’d be back.’ Then to her — ‘I can get you to your destination, but you need to stay the course.'”

Sister Craig quoted Doctrine and Covenants 122:9: “Therefore, hold on thy way … . Fear not what man can do, for God shall be with you forever and ever.”

“When we have questions that aren’t being answered, when the world sends us messages that are contrary to the words of living prophets and apostles, when we struggle remembering who we really are,” she wrote, “hold on thy way.”

‘Look up’

When on a walk with her mom and sister last summer, Sister Becky Craven of the Young Women general presidency saw a sign advertising a lost model airplane.

“I thought, ‘Ok, we’ll keep an eye out as we walk through the tall grass,'” she wrote in a July 9 Facebook post. “Suddenly, my sister said, ‘Look up.’ There was the airplane, hanging on an electrical wire.”

Sometimes, life’s “tall grass” is overwhelming and people forget to look up. Sister Craven shared a general conference talk by Elder Carl B. Cook about looking to God for help.