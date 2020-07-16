COVID-19 pandemic delays seasons 4, 5 filming for Book of Mormon Videos series

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have delayed ongoing filming of the Book of Mormon Videos series.

Production of the fourth season — depicting the events from the books of 3 Nephi and Ether from the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ — had been scheduled for this summer. It is now planned for 2021, according to an update on the video series posted by Newsroom.

Also, the filming of episodes detailing events from the books of Helaman, Mormon, Moroni and others has been pushed to 2022.

A trailer for the series’ season three — Mosiah through Alma — was unveiled in early March, followed by the season’s eight videos being released weekly from mid-March to mid-May. The third year of filming covered 221 pages of the Book of Mormon, from Mosiah through much of Alma.

The first episodes of the Book of Mormon Videos series and initial trailer were released on Sept. 5, 2019, with the 15 episodes from the first two years of filming depicting scenes from 1 Nephi through Enos.

Videos can be found in the Gospel Library app — both beside the text in the sidebar and in the Videos collection — as well as in the Gospel Library section of ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Book of Mormon Videos YouTube channel.