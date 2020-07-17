This week on social: How to develop a love for the Lord, yourself and others

Motivational messages from Church leaders this week prompted readers to consider ways to love the Lord, and themselves, more completely.

‘Firm foundation of faith’

President Russell M. Nelson wrote in a July 12 tweet that loving the Lord with a “firm foundation of faith” makes loving one’s neighbor easier.

‘The future is bright!’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently addressed Brigham Young University–Pathway students in a video devotional. He told the students: “You are the hero of your own life’s story.”

On July 14, he elaborated on the phrase’s meaning in a tweet: “Someday you will look back on the person you are now with kindness and compassion, and you will know then that the steps you took today molded you into the wonderful person you have yet to become.”

Developing a love for the Book of Mormon

Almost 60 years ago, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles served together in the British Mission. On July 12, Elder Cook posted a picture, taken several years ago, of them with their mission president, President Marion D. Hanks.

“He instilled in his missionaries a love of the Book of Mormon,” wrote Elder Cook. President Hanks encouraged the missionaries to read an unmarked copy of the Book of Mormon twice — the first time, marking everything about Jesus Christ in red, and the second time, marking doctrines and principles of the gospel in a different color.

“I found this assignment to be riveting, compelling and spiritually uplifting, particularly reading and marking references to the Savior,” Elder Cook wrote. “The Book of Mormon is inspiration from heaven that can guide us in our lives today.”