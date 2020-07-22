New ‘Gospel Voice’ feature brings Church music, scriptures, talks to Amazon, Google smart speakers

Beginning July 22, 2020, a few simple words directed at an Amazon or Google smart speaker will bring music, general conference talks, scripture and other inspiring Church content to listeners everywhere.

To get started, simply say: “Alexa, enable Gospel Voice,” or “Hey, Google. Talk to Gospel Voice.” Gospel Voice is a new tool to help follow President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to #HearHim, according to Newsroom.

“Gospel Voice can infuse additional power into the gospel-centered home,” said Elder Randy D. Funk of the Quorum of the Seventy. “We are especially mindful of those with limited vision and all others of different ages and abilities who will benefit from greater access to core gospel materials in this new channel.”

The following content will be available in English:

Music — “Hymns,” the “Children’s Songbook” and “Youth Music”

Scripture — All books of scripture, in both male and female voices

“Come Follow Me” curriculum — All three manuals (for individuals and families, Primary and Sunday School)

General conference — Both live and archived addresses dating back to 1971

Latter-day Saints Channel — All three English channel streams (music, talk and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square)

“Saints” — Volumes 1 and 2

More content will be available via Gospel Voice later this year, including magazine audio, Church podcasts and specific scriptures.

Gospel Voice can be used on these devices:

Amazon Echo speakers and screens

Alexa-enabled Amazon tablets

Smartphones with the Alexa app

Amazon Echo Auto

Google Home speakers and screens

Smartphones with the Google Assistant app

Android Auto

To learn the appropriate voice commands to find this content, visit the Church Newsroom. Additional information is available with the quick start guide.