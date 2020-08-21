Latter-day Saint Charities provides relief for Yemen after devastating floods

Latter-day Saint Charities partnered with Rahma Worldwide to provide much-needed supplies to families displaced by floods in Yemen.
Major flash floods triggered by excessive rains devastated the city of Aden, Yemen, in late March and again in April. Since then, major floods have continued to devastate many parts of the already war-torn country as heavy rains continue to fall.

In Aden, some 100 people were killed in the floods, with more than 160,000 displaced from their homes and businesses. 

Latter-day Saint Charities, in partnership with Rahma Worldwide, has provided much-needed relief equipment to those displaced in the floods, which have continued throughout Yemen’s summer months. According to Newsroom, the organizations have donated supplies to nearly 2,000 displaced families. Donated items include cooking fuel, kitchenware, mattresses, pillows, blankets, rugs, and large tents to house multiple families. 

“Our Church has a long history of helping victims of natural disasters, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or political beliefs,” said Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy and president of the Middle East/Africa North Area. “As we are doing in Yemen, we seek to follow the example of Jesus Christ by helping to relieve suffering wherever we can.”

See the relief efforts in Aden in the video below: