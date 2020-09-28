More than 105,000 pounds of food delivered to Southern California as part of Church’s largest-ever humanitarian response

Interfaith volunteers including members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints distribute food to those in need at the RSMCares drive-thru food pantry in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, an area hit hard from a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown that has caused widespread unemployment. The Church donated thousands of pounds of foodstuffs in May 2020 alone to southern California food banks as part of a global effort to help those in need during the worldwide pandemic. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Food is loaded on a semitrailer at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headed to food banks in Southern California amid a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown that has caused widespread unemployment. Thousands of pounds of foodstuffs were delivered in May 2020 alone. The donation is part of a global effort by the Church to help those in need during the worldwide pandemic. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Interfaith volunteers put groceries in Lisa’s car at the RSM Cares drive-thru food pantry in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Lisa, a mother of four, is forced to live in a garage in an area hit hard by widespread unemployment caused by a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated thousands of pounds of foodstuffs in May 2020 alone to Southern California food banks as part of a global effort to help those in need during the worldwide pandemic. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Interfaith volunteers put boxes of food in John’s truck at the RSM Cares drive-thru food pantry in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. John, a military veteran, can’t find work in the area hit hard by widespread unemployment caused by a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated thousands of pounds of foodstuffs in May 2020 alone to Southern California food banks as part of a global effort to help those in need during the worldwide pandemic. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Kari told interfaith volunteers at the RSM Cares drive-thru food pantry in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, she was divinely guided to the food distribution point. Kari lives in an area suffering with double-digit unemployment from a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated thousands of pounds of foodstuffs in May 2020 alone to Southern California food banks as part of a global effort to help those in need during the worldwide pandemic. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

As part of the Church’s largest-ever humanitarian response, more than 105,000 pounds of food have been delivered to food banks in Southern California from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Harald Herrmann, CEO of Second Harvest, a food bank based in Irvine, California, told Newsroom that the “demand for food has been unprecedented.” In February 2020, Second Harvest distributed food to an estimated 249,174 residents. By June, that number had more than doubled. 

Lisa is a patron of a food pantry in Rancho Santa Margarita. A mother of four now living in a garage, Lisa never thought she would rely on others for food. “I was always in a position to help others,” she said to Newsroom. “I don’t think people understand how difficult the crisis is.”

The Church will continue to provide food donations to the area, with additional food deliveries scheduled for Orange County.

“[The Church’s] support is just phenomenal,” said Regan Ramano, food manager of Mercy Warehouse in Laguna Niguel, California, to Newsroom. “The food that just arrived is invaluable for us. This gift is tremendous. It’s like a little bit of hope coming to their door.”

