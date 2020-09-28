More than 105,000 pounds of food delivered to Southern California as part of Church’s largest-ever humanitarian response

As part of the Church’s largest-ever humanitarian response, more than 105,000 pounds of food have been delivered to food banks in Southern California from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Harald Herrmann, CEO of Second Harvest, a food bank based in Irvine, California, told Newsroom that the “demand for food has been unprecedented.” In February 2020, Second Harvest distributed food to an estimated 249,174 residents. By June, that number had more than doubled.

Lisa is a patron of a food pantry in Rancho Santa Margarita. A mother of four now living in a garage, Lisa never thought she would rely on others for food. “I was always in a position to help others,” she said to Newsroom. “I don’t think people understand how difficult the crisis is.”

The Church will continue to provide food donations to the area, with additional food deliveries scheduled for Orange County.

“[The Church’s] support is just phenomenal,” said Regan Ramano, food manager of Mercy Warehouse in Laguna Niguel, California, to Newsroom. “The food that just arrived is invaluable for us. This gift is tremendous. It’s like a little bit of hope coming to their door.”

