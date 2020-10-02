How indexing, family history has increased with President Nelson’s invitation amid COVID-19

In April 2020, in the midst of shutdowns and upheavals to daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic — including the closing of the Church’s 168 operating temples — President Russell M. Nelson issued an invitation to Church members.

“While worshipping in the temple is presently not possible, I invite you to increase your participation in family history, including family history research and indexing.”

In June, President Nelson noted that COVID-19 has become the “largest-ever humanitarian project” of the Church due to the generous contributions of members. Fast offerings, voluntary donations and service projects have all increased during the pandemic.

His wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, noted that the pandemic “seems like it’s unleashing this great, compassionate heart that people have.”

Part of the “great, compassionate heart” being unleashed also seems to include family history work.

The following statistical information has been provided by FamilySearch: