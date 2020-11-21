Music and the Spoken Word: The gift of gratitude

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This has been previously broadcast and will be given again on Nov. 22, 2020.

When we express thanks, we are giving a gift: a gift to ourselves, to others, and to our Maker, the Giver of the blessings of life. And those blessings are all around us if we look for them.

A woman who had known much of heartache, even despair, came to the realization that she needed to actively look for good things in her life. It sounds like such a simple thing, but she found that it took diligent effort; focusing on her hardships was so much easier. But she was fortunate to have a trusted friend who, in a patient and loving way, helped her see that she really was surrounded by blessings and beauty.

The true miracle came when she took the next step and expressed thanks for those blessings. The more she did, the more she had to be grateful for! And life began to get a little better for her.

Gratitude, like love, is self-perpetuating — it grows as we express it. We might express our thanks in prayer, in a journal entry, or in a letter. Perhaps an even better way is to share our blessings, to give someone else something to be grateful for. This is how gratitude changes the world — it starts by changing our hearts.

Children who are sincerely grateful are likely to see even more generosity from their parents. Spouses who express heartfelt thanks to one another will always be happier with each other. And surely God, who knows and sees all, has blessings in store for those who offer sincere thanks to Him. He may not need to hear our gratitude, but we definitely need the change of heart that comes of expressing it.

It’s been said that unexpressed gratitude is like wrapping a present but never delivering it. No act of appreciation is ever wasted. And we don’t have to be sitting around the Thanksgiving table. Any time is a good time to give thanks. No matter the time or the season, we are always blessed by the gift of gratitude.

Tuning in …

The “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, ksl.com, BYU-TV, BYU Radio, Dish and DirectTV, SiriusXM Radio (Ch. 143), the tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoiratTempleSquare and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on many of these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.org/schedules.