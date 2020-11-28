Primary general presidency shares 26 ways children can ‘Light the World’ during Christmas season

The Primary general presidency is inviting Latter-day Saint children and their families to Light the World this Christmas Season.

“I am grateful to begin another Christmas season with our united focus to Light the World,” said Primary General President Joy D. Jones. “It is a season of loving and giving as we follow the example of our Savior. We will receive inspired guidance as we sincerely seek to hear Him.”

With the calendar of 25 days of service ideas, individuals and families can all make a difference in small but meaningful ways, she said.

President Jones — with her counselors, Sister Lisa L. Harkness and Sister Cristina B. Franco — said children can also take part in the Churchwide campaign by participating in child-friendly activities coordinated with service ideas for the general campaign.

“Children love to serve and do it so naturally,” Sister Jones said. “Let’s unleash their enthusiasm and power. We teach our children to have the light of the gospel in their hearts, and we know ‘that which is of God is light; and he that receiveth light, and continueth in God, receiveth more light, and that light groweth brighter and brighter until the perfect day’ ” (Doctrine and Covenants 50:24).

Sister Harkness said the Lord encouraged Latter-day Saints to “light the world” when He said, “Verily I say, men should be anxiously engaged in a good cause, and do many things of their own free will, and bring to pass much righteousness; For the power is in them” (Doctrine and Covenants 58:27-28).

“This is true for all God’s children, no matter what their age,” she said. “Children have the capability and power to ‘bring to pass much righteousness’ as they adapt the calendar’s daily suggestions in their own way. Let’s encourage our children to participate with us. They will lead out, if we let them.”

Sister Franco said her heart melts every time she sees children serving with loving and willing hearts.

“Their acts of kindness brightening another’s day. Their love and laughter filling the air and bringing so much joy,” she said.

Sister Franco said she observed a young boy who pushed a friend in a wheelchair as he ran.

“Their friendship was sweet as they talked and laughed, lifting each other’s spirits,” she said. “I have observed their simple acts of kindness, their sweet pictures and notes, and the hugs they so freely give.

“Children reach out so easily in natural and normal ways. I learn so much from children, they are truly a blessing from heaven.”