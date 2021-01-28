40,000 pounds of food for Missouri families donated by Latter-day Saint Charities

Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and then distributed by 75 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, additional community volunteers and members of the National Guard in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan, 18, 2021.
Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and then distributed by 75 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, additional community volunteers and members of the National Guard in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan, 18, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
During the three-hour Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, a long line of cars moved from station to station where volunteers helped load trunks with supplies in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
During the three-hour Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, a long line of cars moved from station to station where volunteers helped load trunks with supplies in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and then distributed by 75 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, additional community volunteers and members of the National Guard in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and then distributed by 75 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, additional community volunteers and members of the National Guard in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, an area leader for the Church speaks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, an area leader for the Church speaks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Latter-day Saint Charities partnered with the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc., in providing more than 3,500 St. Louis-area families in need with food, toiletries, masks and PPE in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Latter-day Saint Charities partnered with the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc., in providing more than 3,500 St. Louis-area families in need with food, toiletries, masks and PPE in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than 3,500 families in the St. Louis, Missouri, area received food, toiletries and personal protective equipment on Martin Luther King Jr. Day thanks to a partnership of Latter-day Saint Charities and the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc., according to a Jan. 28 Newsroom release.

Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and then distributed by 75 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, additional community volunteers and members of the National Guard in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and then distributed by 75 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, additional community volunteers and members of the National Guard in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There could be no better way to honor the legacy and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. than to give to those in need,” said Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, an Area Seventy.

During the three-hour event on Jan. 18, in Florissant, Missouri, cars moved from station to station as volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the community and the National Guard helped load trunks with the supplies. Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and distributed by the volunteers.

How a theft led one family to create a free food locker for the hungry

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Urban League has redoubled its commitment to providing the basic needs of food and toiletries, utilities, rent and mortgage assistance and employment services to its clients. 

“To serve 3,500 families for our 27th large-scale distribution is something we take very seriously. We’re blessed to be able to do so,” said Mike McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis., in the Newsroom release.