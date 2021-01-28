40,000 pounds of food for Missouri families donated by Latter-day Saint Charities

More than 3,500 families in the St. Louis, Missouri, area received food, toiletries and personal protective equipment on Martin Luther King Jr. Day thanks to a partnership of Latter-day Saint Charities and the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc., according to a Jan. 28 Newsroom release.

Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and then distributed by 75 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, additional community volunteers and members of the National Guard in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There could be no better way to honor the legacy and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. than to give to those in need,” said Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, an Area Seventy.

During the three-hour event on Jan. 18, in Florissant, Missouri, cars moved from station to station as volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the community and the National Guard helped load trunks with the supplies. Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and distributed by the volunteers.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Urban League has redoubled its commitment to providing the basic needs of food and toiletries, utilities, rent and mortgage assistance and employment services to its clients.

“To serve 3,500 families for our 27th large-scale distribution is something we take very seriously. We’re blessed to be able to do so,” said Mike McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis., in the Newsroom release.